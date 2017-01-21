Bom Bom club lead push for female inclusion

MTBA coach Jodie Willett leads the pack of female riders during the Mountain Biking Australia women's skills session at Bom Bom State Forest.

MTN BIKING: In a push to bring women to the forefront of the sport of mountain biking local club Bom Bom Racing - a division of the Grafton Cycle Club - hosted their first women's only skills session last week.

The session was sold out, with ladies from around Grafton area, some coming from as far as Lennox Head and Alstonville to attend the four-hour course.

The introductory skills course run as a Mountain Biking Australia (MTBA) event by Brisbane-based coach Jodie Willett.

Willett has an impressive mountain biking resume after representing Australia on the world stage and continues to find herself on the podium in events throughout Australia and overseas.

The Bom Bom State Forest workshop was well received by all who attended. There was constant smiles, a bit of adrenaline, a sense of achievement and a thirst for more.

"I was privileged to be taught by such a highly skilled and talented mountain bike rider,” said participant Catherine James.

"It was a fun and exhilarating session, facing challenges and conquering fears.”

Even with the projected hot temperature, everyone managed to enjoy the course without the heat affecting the day.

The women learnt all the fundamentals of bike setup, riding posture, and braking and cornering drills.

Willett then took them for a ride along some of the Bom Bom tracks, stopping at a few selected obstacles where the girls could perfect their new skills.

MTBA coach Jodie Willett gives her group a few lessons before setting off during the Mountain Bikking Australia women's skills session at Bom Bom State Forest. Contributed

"I was really impressed with the women's cycling scene in the area,” Willett said. "The club has taken a great step in appointing a women's officer to continue the support and growth in mountain biking in the Clarence Valley.”

The training session was part of an initiative pushed by the Bom Bom Racing's women's development officer Michelle Newstead.

As well as being a passionate mountain biker and organising this coaching she has been taking a women's only social ride at Bom Bom forest on Monday afternoons.

If you are a female interested in joining the social rides at Bom Bom rides are on Mondays at 5.15pm.

The club is hoping that more of these coaching sessions at beginner and intermediate level will be run in the near future for ladies, men and juniors if there is interest.

The Grafton City Cycle club would like to thank all the ladies that attended the skills session, Jodie Willett for her first class coaching skills, Michelle Newstead for organising the event, Toast Espresso for the morning tea and Grafton Hire.

If you want to find out more head to the Bom Bom Racing Facebook page or otherwise visit Grafton Cycle Club.