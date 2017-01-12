SES reminds residents to be prepared as more storms approach

AFTER storms last night and this morning, the NSW State Emergency Service has warned Clarence Valley residents to be prepared for more severe thunderstorms.

Yamba got pelted with 42ml in just 30 minutes on Wednesday night, which NSW SES region controller Caroline Ortel said was a timely reminder that storm season is well and truly underway, and more is to come.

"With the weather pattern the way it is, very hot days and isolated storms developing in the evenings we need to be alert and well prepared," Mrs Ortel said.

"We are well into storm season and the Clarence Nambucca Region can expect to see more of these storms developing. The Bureau of Meteorology has put out storm warnings nearly every day this week and we can expect to see more of the rest of the week."

The BOM has issued another severe thunderstorm warning for Grafton this afternoon, which the BOM predicts will produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: