SES reminds residents to be prepared as more storms approach

AFTER storms last night and this morning, the NSW State Emergency Service has warned Clarence Valley residents to be prepared for more severe thunderstorms.
Yamba got pelted with 42ml in just 30 minutes on Wednesday night, which NSW SES region controller Caroline Ortel said was a timely reminder that storm season is well and truly underway, and more is to come.
"With the weather pattern the way it is, very hot days and isolated storms developing in the evenings we need to be alert and well prepared," Mrs Ortel said.
"We are well into storm season and the Clarence Nambucca Region can expect to see more of these storms developing. The Bureau of Meteorology has put out storm warnings nearly every day this week and we can expect to see more of the rest of the week."
The BOM has issued another severe thunderstorm warning for Grafton this afternoon, which the BOM predicts will produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.