BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Clarence Valley this afternoon.

The BOM has predicted the thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

The warning covers Grafton, Maclean and Yamba, as well as Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tabulam, Inverell, Casino, Kyogle, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Dorrigo and Nymboida.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: