23°
News

BOM on storm watch

Jarrard Potter
| 29th Sep 2016 2:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE wild weather has lashed large parts of the country, the Clarence Valley is expected to avoid most of the damaging winds and rain, though the Bureau of Meteorology is still monitoring the potential for thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon and tonight.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Sarah Chadwick said the primary concern from rain and damaging winds for the valley are from thunderstorms developing in north west NSW that are associated with a cold front that is moving across the state.

"There is a good chance of the storms coming to the coastal parts of NSW as well," Ms Chadwick said.

"The front is a good trigger of storms to form and it's quite windy which has the potential to push any storms through to the coast.

"They carry the risk of further damaging winds and possibly hail."

The bureau has issued strong wind warnings for coastal regions in the Clarence Valley for today and tomorrow.

The official forecast predicts winds blowing northerly 20 to 25 kmh increasing to 25 to 35 kmh in the middle of the day then turning northwesterly 20 to 25 kmh in the late evening.

Severe weather warnings issued for Armidale and Tenterfield earlier today are associated with the low pressure system that hit large parts of South Australia yesterday.

Looking ahead to the forecast for the long weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting bright sunny skies, with maximum temperatures across the weekend reaching the mid 20s, before showers develop during Monday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  hail, low pressure system, storm, weather

Great white shark hanging around Yamba

Great white shark hanging around Yamba

A GREAT white shark swimming around Yamba today is the first of its species to be detected by the local shark listening station.

Police service pays tribute to fallen

Acting Superintendent Peter McKenna prepares to give the address at the Police Remembrance Day service in Grafton.

Annual service remembers fallen police

Youth community speaks out online

SHARING STORY: Connor Tarrant is trying to help promote mental healthfor young people.

One youth speaks out about his mental health to help others

BOM on storm watch

The BOM is on storm watch tonight with thunderstorms expected to develop later this afternoon and tonight.

Clarence Valley at risk of damaging storms this afternoon

Local Partners

Crown lights the way to the festival

The lights on the newly replaced Jacaranda crown on the clocktower are a sign that the festival is not far away.

Clarence Valley Interactive Magpie Evasion Map

Magpie breeding season is here, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months.

One less reason to avoid Kicking The Kilos this spring

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

GROOVE: Caravana Sun are set to rock Yamba Golf Club on Friday, September 30 along with friends Nocturnal Tapes and Nick & Sam.

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

Latest deals and offers

Get ready to rock out in the clover at Pillar Valley

Get ready to rock out in the clover at Pillar Valley

Join The Ninth Chapter, Tullara Connors, Joe Terror and more at Pillar Valley this weekend

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

She was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk for the second time in two years

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

GROOVE: Caravana Sun are set to rock Yamba Golf Club on Friday, September 30 along with friends Nocturnal Tapes and Nick & Sam.

Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

Justice Crew: Grafton to host one of only seven shows

Pop sensations Justice Crew are heading to the Clarence next on Thursday, October 6 o perform their new show It's What We Do.

Justice Crew brings new show to Saraton Theatre

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

Jacana Ridge Estate - Last Two Left

Lot 5 and 6/ 32 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 ... From $ 137,500

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Last Two Left

Lot 7/ 325 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 ... $132,900

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Industrial Land with Bonus

37 Adonus Close, Trenayr 2460

Residential Land A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the ... $ 77,000

A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the Trenayr Industrial Estate. Located on a 1,895 square meter block and in flood...

Dream Location

12 Garden Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

If it's all about location, then this is the jackpot, opposite beautiful See Park and only a short stroll to just about everything makes this one perfect. There is...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Quaint Westlawn Gem

10 Elizabeth Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet Westlawn location, this delightful home occupies just under 640sqm of low maintenance, fully fenced, level land. The bathroom and kitchen have...

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction