BOM on storm watch

WHILE wild weather has lashed large parts of the country, the Clarence Valley is expected to avoid most of the damaging winds and rain, though the Bureau of Meteorology is still monitoring the potential for thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon and tonight.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Sarah Chadwick said the primary concern from rain and damaging winds for the valley are from thunderstorms developing in north west NSW that are associated with a cold front that is moving across the state.

"There is a good chance of the storms coming to the coastal parts of NSW as well," Ms Chadwick said.

"The front is a good trigger of storms to form and it's quite windy which has the potential to push any storms through to the coast.

"They carry the risk of further damaging winds and possibly hail."

The bureau has issued strong wind warnings for coastal regions in the Clarence Valley for today and tomorrow.

The official forecast predicts winds blowing northerly 20 to 25 kmh increasing to 25 to 35 kmh in the middle of the day then turning northwesterly 20 to 25 kmh in the late evening.

Severe weather warnings issued for Armidale and Tenterfield earlier today are associated with the low pressure system that hit large parts of South Australia yesterday.

Looking ahead to the forecast for the long weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting bright sunny skies, with maximum temperatures across the weekend reaching the mid 20s, before showers develop during Monday.