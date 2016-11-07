32°
Searing hot weather set to continue

Jarrard Potter
| 7th Nov 2016 11:30 AM

IT LOOKS and feels like summer has come early to the Clarence Valley, with daytime temperatures set to hang around the mid to low 30 degrees in Grafton and high 20 degrees in Yamba for the rest of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also warning there is a possibility of afternoon storms to hit both Grafton and Yamba tomorrow and Wednesday, as the mercury is expected to hit 36 in Grafton and 32 in Yamba tomorrow.

After a scorcher of a weekend, where the highest recorded temperature was 35.2 in Grafton on Saturday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the heat will remain due to a high pressure system that is currently sitting over the Tasman Sea.

The system which is moving east maintaining a ridge to northeastern New South Wales. Tomorrow, however, a cold front will cross the west and southeast of the state before weakening into a trough over the northeast early Wednesday.

This will bring some morning showers later in the week, however with temperatures remaining high the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm is always present.

The BOM forecast for today is for a top of 32 in Grafton and 28 in Yamba, partly cloudy with light northerly winds.

Tomorrow is predicted to be the hottest day of the week, and the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to between 16 and 19 with daytime temperatures reaching 32 to 37.

Anyone outdoors over the next few days are reminded to slip, slop and slap, as the BOM is predicting the UV Index to reach extreme levels.

Topics:  burea of meteorology heat storm weather

EXPLAINED: Bridge design changes to improve flood mitigation

ROADS and Maritime Services have released a report explaining how it will deal with the flood levee in the new Grafton Bridge Project.

Sports awards to shine light on best contributors

Jacaranda 2016 passes test with flying colours

JOB WELL DONE: Jacaranda Festival crew Peg James, Sarah Templeton, co-ordinator Donna Hunt, president Kristen Smith, Kathryn Lentfer, Helen Templeton and Gary Millett.

Time-honoured festival back to its blooming best

Motor dealer submits DA for $950,000 expansion

The site of a proposed new showroom expansion for the Grafton Motor Group on the corner of Bent and Ryan sts, South Grafton.

Car dealership plans to spend big on expanding its showroom space.

Jacaranda 2016 passes test with flying colours

Floating on the Jacaranda Festival spirit

LEFT: The Jacaranda Queen's Party give the royal wave during the 82nd Jacaranda Float Parade down Prince St on Saturday.

The crowds came out to support the Jacaranda Float Procession

Sports awards to shine light on best contributors

Parkrun presence to lift quality of Jaca Fun Run field

NEW WAVE: Grafton parkrun regulars Katie Porra and Sam Herd lead a new wave of 5km specialists set to make their mark on the Jacaranda Fun Run this Sunday.

Influx of runners could boost level of competition at fun run

Jaca Festival finale set to 'rok'

Guitarist Luke Gough rips into a song during a Violent Sun show. The teacher and musician is behind the latest incarnation of Jacarok, an all-ages concert and Jacaranda Festival finale.

Event a throwback to Jacarock concerts of the past

