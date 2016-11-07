Searing hot weather set to continue

IT LOOKS and feels like summer has come early to the Clarence Valley, with daytime temperatures set to hang around the mid to low 30 degrees in Grafton and high 20 degrees in Yamba for the rest of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also warning there is a possibility of afternoon storms to hit both Grafton and Yamba tomorrow and Wednesday, as the mercury is expected to hit 36 in Grafton and 32 in Yamba tomorrow.

After a scorcher of a weekend, where the highest recorded temperature was 35.2 in Grafton on Saturday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the heat will remain due to a high pressure system that is currently sitting over the Tasman Sea.

The system which is moving east maintaining a ridge to northeastern New South Wales. Tomorrow, however, a cold front will cross the west and southeast of the state before weakening into a trough over the northeast early Wednesday.

This will bring some morning showers later in the week, however with temperatures remaining high the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm is always present.

The BOM forecast for today is for a top of 32 in Grafton and 28 in Yamba, partly cloudy with light northerly winds.

Tomorrow is predicted to be the hottest day of the week, and the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to between 16 and 19 with daytime temperatures reaching 32 to 37.

Anyone outdoors over the next few days are reminded to slip, slop and slap, as the BOM is predicting the UV Index to reach extreme levels.