Book 'em, kiddo: Sale attracts bumper crowd

Lesley Apps
| 17th Jan 2017 5:47 AM
PAGE TURNER: Molly Doust, 4, of Springsure, Queensland, samples one of the free children's books on offer at the Maclean Rotary Club Book Sale on Saturday.
WHOEVER said books were passe would eat those words if they were at the Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday.

The place was jumping with bibliophiles as it hosted the Maclean Rotary Club's famous book sale.

Organiser Dick Richards said it was one of the club's "best sales ever”.

"At a rough guess we sold more than 6000 books and that doesn't count the free children's books,” he said.

"They say reading is a dying art but don't you believe it.”

He said the sale was busy all day on Friday and Saturday morning, with the heat driving more people inside than out, he believed.

Mr Richards said the mostpopular books sold byfar were the general fiction titles.

"We still sold a lot of hobby books and non-fiction and boxes of children's books went out the door,” hesaid.

He said the money raised from the sale will be shared among various Rotary projects.

"The library will also get a substantial donation.”

The Maclean Rotary Club holds four book sales a year. The next two are slotted for May and August.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  book sale maclean bowling club maclean rotary club

Book 'em, kiddo: Sale attracts bumper crowd

PAGE TURNER: Molly Doust, 4, of Springsure, Queensland, samples one of the free children's books on offer at the Maclean Rotary Club Book Sale on Saturday.

