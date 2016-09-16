Bostocks pulling all the right strings

SKILLED PERFORMERS: Queensland-based sibling trio The Bostocks are back in the Clarence this weekend with their String Spectacular.

POPULAR family outfit The Bostocks are back with their Spring Spectacular at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Saturday night.

With a "string" of accolades behind them including three Golden Fiddle Award winners, The Bostocks featuring the talented trio from Queensland.

From Rachel's amazing fiddle solos, to Robbie's breathtaking guitar skills and lead breaks, and Sara's charismatic and energetic bass playing, the trio's instrumental talent is expertly teamed with their strong and cohesive vocal harmonies.

Recent times have been extraordinary for the all-sibling group.

The band was awarded with a prestigious Australian Song Writing Award for their song Another Lifetime, nominated for Golden Guitar Awards, and won Instrumental of the Year at the Queensland Country Music Awards.

The Bostocks began their musical journey at tender ages, performing at pubs throughout rural Australia.

In 1998 the group attended the Tamworth Country Music Festival for the first time and have been going back to perform there ever since.

Over the years, the trio have been rewarded for their hard work in the Country Music Capital and around the traps and are gaining much deserved recognition.

"A String Spectacular" is an infectious show, always leaving the audience wanting more, so join the talented siblings for a night to remember.

Catch The Bostocks at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Saturday night.