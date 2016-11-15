25°
Sport

Bowlers defend big total after 'Bear' goes bananas for LCCA

Matthew Elkerton | 15th Nov 2016 5:37 AM
Daley Durrant did not have much luck with wickets during the North Coast Cricket Council First Grade Inter-District clash between Lower Clarence and Coffs Harbour at Harwood Oval.
Daley Durrant did not have much luck with wickets during the North Coast Cricket Council First Grade Inter-District clash between Lower Clarence and Coffs Harbour at Harwood Oval. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

REPRESENTATIVE CRICKET: Bowlers, spectators and even nearby vehicles ... no one was safe from the onslaught of Brandon Honeybrook in representative cricket action at Harwood Oval.

It was a display of power hitting like no other when the all-rounder bashed 78 not out off about 30 balls proving the difference in Lower Clarence's 65-run victory against Coffs Harbour.

Bear, as he is known on the cricket field, had been given a license to thrill by captain Luke Many after a stable top order got Lower Clarence off to the perfect at 3-193.

While experienced opener Darrell Simmons (5) departed the crease early on in the innings Nathan Ensbey (75) and Doug Harris (54) managed to see off an an early spell of tricky bowling from Coffs Harbour notching up a 100-run second wicket stand.

The experience of Mark Ensbey (32) shone when he made his way to the crease scoring to all parts of the ground as he made use of a sticky Harwood Oval track.

But then the Bear attack began with Honeybrook dispatching them to all parts of Harwood Oval and beyond including a mammoth six over the batting nets which was just one of eight maximums.

"The openers just set it up nicely for Bear to do, what Bear does best,” Many said. "He just opened his stumps up to the Coffs bowlers, they responded with a few full pitched balls and he went to town.

"One of the Coffs boys' cars got a touch up, and there was one down the cane end that didn't get more than three metres off the ground. It would have killed someone standing there.”

An overnight thunderstorm had pushed the start time of the clash back an hour as extra surface water was drained from the pitch leaving conditions perfect for the bowlers.

"It worked out well, Nathan and Doug really had to work hard for their runs, the deck was tough for batting and then Bear comes out and it's like he's batting on concrete,” Many said.

Lower Clarence finished their 50 overs at 6-288 and it was a struggle to begin with for the Coffs Harbour openers as they took time to trouble the scorers.

Honeybrook (2 for 12 off 5), opening the bowling after finishing the first innings not out, jagged two early wickets to have Coffs floundering at 2-5.

A measured third wicket stand from Coffs Harbour Under 16 representative Raman Phoonie (100) and wicket keeper Connor Martin (31) kicked off a Coffs fight back.

Lower captain Luke Many (2 for 46 off 9) bamboozled Phoonie to take his castle while Dylan Causley (2 for 28 off 7) managed to stave Coffs of runs at the other end.

It was a late fighting knock from Coffs' young quick EJ Atkinson (25) but it was too little too late as he was the last wicket to fall in over 45.

"There was a real bit of movement in the opening stages of the innings and I think our openers were the pick of the bowlers again,” Many said.

"It was our best all-roubnd game with both bat and ball this season which puts us in good form ahead of the next Country Plate fixture against Cessnock.”

With all sides now sharing a win after the second round of the North Coast Cricket Council Inter-District series it will come down to the third and final round as to the make-up of the final.

”It is getting really exciting, anyone who wins next round makes the final, it makes it feel like real semi-final style action,” Many said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Super Depot cleanup bill could cost $2.5m

Super Depot cleanup bill could cost $2.5m

Over 900kg of asbestos has been found in preliminary works for the new council super-depot.

Grafton man charged with obscene exposure

Police generic

Alleged offender was heavily intoxicated

Bowlers defend big total after 'Bear' goes bananas for LCCA

Daley Durrant did not have much luck with wickets during the North Coast Cricket Council First Grade Inter-District clash between Lower Clarence and Coffs Harbour at Harwood Oval.

Power hitting key to big win over Coffs Harbouor

NSW Nationals elect John Barilaro as its new leader

John Barilaro will now lead the NSW Nationals.

Local Partners

Candice dances her way to top of the class

NOTHING, not even back back surgery, has stood in the way of Candice's determination to pursue her dancing dream.

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

Clarence Valley town plans to rid itself of cane toad

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling: I'm 'still learning' how to write screenplays

J.K. Rowling says she is "still learning" how to write screenplays as they're "totally different" to the novels she's used to.

Howzat! Adele to play at The Gabba

Adele is coming to Queensland to play at The Gabba.

First major concert at The Gabba since Sherbert in 1973

WATCH: Trailer for Beauty and the Beast released

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast has finally been released

Katini takes a bite of the Big Apple

The Sunshine Coast's Katini Yamaoka has released her first album.

The Coast's own X Factor talent living the dream in New York

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard thinks Brad Pitt is "a good man".

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE TOWN BLOCK

18 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

Residential Land OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in ... $105,000

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in a private natural setting in the Highland Ridge estate. The block is gently undulating, cleared...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 285,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

NEATLY PRESENTED FARM HOUSE ON 2 ACRES

236 Watts Lane, Harwood 2465

3 1 2 $369,000

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This very neatly presented three bedroom farm house is set on a landscaped 8,397 m2 ( over 2 acre ) block in a...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!