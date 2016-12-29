36°
Bowral bowls Yass over for Country Plate win

Jarrard Potter
| 29th Dec 2016 6:16 PM
MILES OF SMILES: Country Plate 2016 winners Bowral after defeating Yass at Lower Fisher Park in Grafton yesterday.
MILES OF SMILES: Country Plate 2016 winners Bowral after defeating Yass at Lower Fisher Park in Grafton yesterday.

COUNTRY PLATE: Bowral have added another chapter to its already prestigious cricketing history after it claimed the McDonald's Country Plate final against Yass.

Bowral captain Chris Weller said he was "proud as punch" following the match, and said the team exceeded all of their expectations to make it to the final and win.

Winning the toss, Bowral decided to bat first at Lower Fisher Park, but in their first campaign at the state-wide knock-out competition, their hopes looked all but extinguished when Yass had them 7 for 53.

It took an 80 run partnership between Weller (38) and man-of-the-match Peter Crawford, who scored 66, to put the match back on an even keel.

"When he came out to bat with me I saw a look in his eye, the determination, and for him to peel off an innings like that was just breathtaking," Weller said.

"It just really shows the quality of the guy in a situation under pressure like we were in a final. You want guys to stand up and he clearly did that."

Weller said the pitch was two-paced early in the innings, but flattened out during play, and with the tail wagging set Yass a total of 175 to win.

Yass captain David Field said his side looked to be on track to chase down the runs until the last 15 overs.

"We lost a few wickets in a bundle and just didn't quite get there," he said.

"They bowled pretty well to us, it was tight on the stumps which didn't give us much to hit, so that made it hard."

Yass lost their last five wickets for 21 runs to be all out for 139.

Field said he was pleased with his side's performance to travel 11 hours and make the final, but was disappointed to fall at the final hurdle.

Weller said he was extremely pleased with his bowling attack to clean up the Yass tail, which was led by left-arm orthodox Patrick Johnson (3 for 16).

"Overall it's obviously a team effort, we all dug in hard, and the group we have here today is pretty much the same group we've had all the way through," Weller said.

"I'm proud as punch and proud to lead them, even in our local first grade comp, they're a great bunch of guys on and off the field, so I couldn't be happier."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bowral country cricket country plate yass

AN 80-run partnership, backed up by some late wickets, have secured a victory for Bowral in their first Country Plate competition

