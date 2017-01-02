Boy suffers serious head injuries in skateboard fall

A 17-year-old boy has been airlifted from Corindi Beach to the Gold Coast suffering serious head injuries after falling from a skateboard this afternoon.

A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious head injuries in a fall from a skateboard at Corindi Beach, north of Coffs Harbour, on Sunday.

Paramedics said the 17-year-old fell from the skateboard while riding down a hill in MacDougall St just after 5pm.

Local residents rushed to the youth's aid before emergency services were called to the scene.

The youth was airlifted by the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter a short-time ago from Corindi Beach to the Gold Coast Hospital.

It is understood the boy's family have been staying at a nearby caravan park, visiting the Coffs Coast from Mount Isa.