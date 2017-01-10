Boys in blue ready for Indoor Australian Championships

REP HONOURS: Rhys Cropper and Tyler Gaddes ready to represent their state at the Hockey Indoor Australian Championships in Wollongong on Friday, January 13.

HOCKEY: Tyler Gaddes will be hoping to celebrate his birthday with his NSW Indoor Hockey team on a winning note when the Indoor Australian Championships begin on Friday.

Gaddes will be joined by fellow Grafton junior Rhys Cropper in the Under-13 Boys team representing their state at the championships at Illawarra Hockey Stadium in Wollongong.

For Cropper, this will be the first time he represents NSW at the Indoor Australian Championships, and he said he is excited to get his first game under his belt.

"I'm just looking forward to playing with my mates, the whole team was pretty much a part of the outdoor state team," he said.

"It's all pretty new and exciting for me, so I'm just looking forward to getting down there and playing."

Gaddes missed out on selection in the team last year after making the side the year before, and said the time out of the side made him play better hockey.

"It was pretty hard not to get in last year, so I'm happy to make it back in," he said.

"I came back and tried to play as good as I could, so it felt good that I put in the hard yards and it got me into the team. I just had to try harder this year, and the hard work paid off."

Ahead of his state indoor hockey debut, Cropper said he enjoys the challenges of playing representative indoor hockey.

"I like how it's a lot faster, it's a quicker game," he said.

"It takes a bit of adjusting, going from outdoor to indoor hockey, because it's harder to keep the ball on the ground after pass and things."

Gaddes said after playing both outdoor and indoor hockey, he finds it easier to switch between the two sports.

"I've played both for a little while now, once every year when we go away to state championships," he said.

"It doesn't really seem to bother me as much now. We had two state team training sessions at Gosford, and we'll get a few hours training before the competition starts so we should be right to go."

Gaddes said he was confident the team would play well at the championships.

"Our outdoor team went alright and the indoor side has mainly got the whole outdoor team, and we've got a few strong boys in the back who should be able to put the ball away, so I think we will go well," he said.

"I just love the feeling of playing and getting together with my teammates. It's good fun when we go away for hockey trips."