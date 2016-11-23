32°
News

Breaking: 1600 Essential Energy jobs to go, unions claim

23rd Nov 2016 2:01 PM
Essential Energy workers are facing forced redundancies within weeks, according to unions.
Essential Energy workers are facing forced redundancies within weeks, according to unions. Rob Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UNIONS have slammed a decision they say gives Essential Energy permission to slash a minimum of 600 regional jobs across NSW following a decision of the full bench of the Fair Work Commission.

The Electrical Trades Union and United Services Union, which together represent the majority of Essential Energy workers, say forced redundancies expected to commence within weeks and are urging the NSW Government to intervene.

In a joint media release, the unions claimed the decision also removed any restriction of forced job cuts from July 1, 2018, "allowing an unlimited number of highly-skilled power workers from rural and regional communities across the state to be axed".

"The written decision also revealed that Essential Energy management intends to use outsourcing to carry out further cuts, with the company's eventual target seeing in one in every two jobs go, allowing the size of their workforce to be halved to 1600 employees by the 2019 financial year," the media release states.

"The FWC rejected a submission from power unions that no redundancies occur before the Christmas New Year period, allowing Essential Energy to move on redundancies within weeks."

The unions accused the FWC of making the decision despite admitting that its ruling could be expected to have a substantial impact on workers and regional communities, with the written determination stating:

"In the case of Essential Energy, the effects are magnified because of the specialist skills of many of the employees involved, the location of Essential Energy's depots in country towns scattered throughout NSW, and the scale of redundancies that have already occurred and will likely occur in the future...

"Employees located in country towns will find it difficult to obtain alternative work, either of a comparable standard or at all, in their current locations. Job opportunities are generally limited, and jobs involving the specialist skills of electrical tradespersons formerly employed by Essential Energy are virtually non-existent...

"It is likely that many redundant employees will have to relocate themselves and their families in order to obtain alternative employment. This will necessarily have direct personal effects on employees and their family members in having to change their house, community and school. It may also have effects on smaller towns in terms of the loss of income able to be spent locally and a possible diminution in community involvement."

ETU deputy secretary Dave McKinley said his union had made multiple attempt to contact new National Party leader John Barilaro, by phone, email and SMS, but so far had received no response.

"This is the time for the National Party to finally stand up for regional NSW and to demand an end to the wholesale axing of quality jobs by publicly-owned organisations across the state," he said.

"Today's decision means that, within the next two years, up to 1,600 highly-skilled power workers who live and work in regional NSW could be without a job.

"The economic and social impact of such huge job cuts - which will tear hundreds of millions of dollars out of the economies of rural communities - will be untold human suffering in the communities the National Party claims to represent."

USU general secretary Graeme Kelly said unions were also seeking an assistance package from the NSW Government to provide help for any Essential Energy workers that lose their jobs, including with retraining, small business advice, and recognition of skills and training.

Grafton Daily Examiner
No fireworks in Grafton for New Year's Eve

No fireworks in Grafton for New Year's Eve

A LACK of enthusiasm to host New Year's Eve fireworks in Grafton may turn local celebrations into a bit of a fizzer this year.

WATCH LIVE: Dirtgirl on the red carpet at ARIA Awards

Two songs from the dirtgirlworld musical are nominated for Dolphin awards.

Environmental crusaders get dirt on nominees

5 of the best gift ideas for Christmas

So what does Christmas mean for all us non-Christians?

What do you give the person who already has everything they need?

VIDEO: Man in his 60s latest road victim

A motor vehicle accident on the Pacific Motorway involving a cyclist near Tamarind Drive at Ballina.

The cyclist who died after a Pacific Hwy collision was in his 60s

Local Partners

5 of the best gift ideas for Christmas

THERE is one in every family. What do you give the person who already has everything they need?

Grafton girls to hit the national stage

(back to front) Maeve Dougherty, Tanika Crispin, Josie Bindon, Andrea Thomson, Bree Hunter and Shanae Crispin - members of the Grafton Physical Culture Club competing at this weekend's national titles in Sydney.

Grafton Physical Culture takes on the best in the country

No fireworks in Grafton for New Year's Eve

Fireworks display during the Grafton Shoppingworld NYE celebrations.

No host found to take over NYE celebrations

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Village community rejoices Christmas carols comeback

A picture from a previous Woombah carols.

Christmas cheer comes early for Lower Clarence village

Watt's faction: the truth behind author's new offering

Watt's faction: the truth behind author's new offering

THE line between life and fiction becomes a little more blurred in volunteer firefighter Peter Watt's latest novel.

WATCH LIVE: Dirtgirl on the red carpet at ARIA Awards

Two songs from the dirtgirlworld musical are nominated for Dolphin awards.

Environmental crusaders get dirt on nominees

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

Superb Views On Yamba Hill

1/5 Church Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 3 $825,000

If spectacular ocean views and location is what you are looking for then look no further. This generously sized split level 3 bedrooms unit located high on Yamba...

Pristine Water like this is hard to come by!

2917 Armidale Road, Blaxlands Creek 2460

Rural 3 1 2 $320000

Located roughly 30 minutes to the centre of Grafton, this 105 acre property is the ideal lifestyle block. Without a doubt what will attract most people to this...

Secluded Mountain Top Retreat

3621 Armidale Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 4 1 9 $440000

There's more to "Babingtonia" than just the sign posted out the front. If your looking for your own private oasis with a view as well, this could be the property...

Maclean Town Centre Block with River Views

Lot 7 Sunart Lane, Maclean 2463

Residential Land This fully serviced flood free block is in the centre of Maclean ... $109,000 New...

This fully serviced flood free block is in the centre of Maclean in the Hospital district. The property is within walking distance to the friendly shopping centre...

One For Investors and Empty Nesters

2/22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $335,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, The Pinnacles 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

TIME - IT&#39;S TIME!

24 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $955,000

With summer well on the way and the Yamba market on the move, now is the time to act! Have you been thinking of purchasing a beautiful north facing waterfront...

PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE TOWN BLOCK

18 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

Residential Land OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in ... $105,000

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in a private natural setting in the Highland Ridge estate. The block is gently undulating, cleared...

DECLARE YOUR PRICE AND BATTLE TO WIN!

327 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 5 FASTRAK

100% a family home and positioned on the Western side of the race course, 327 Dobie Street not only has great street appeal with features such as new roofing and...

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE SECURE NOW PRIOR TO CHRISTMAS!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 Auction

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!