BREAKING: Chemical spill at South Grafton water plant

UPDATE, NOON: AN ammonia leak at a South Grafton water treatment plant is expected to be fully contained within the hour.

Northern Rivers duty commander, Inspector Gary White, said three crews from Grafton and South Grafton had been working well to neutralise the hazardous substance.



He confirmed they were liasing with council and the Environmental Protection Agency to determine an ongoing strategy.



"The crews from Grafton and South and Ambulance crews (on standby) have worked very well, assisted by Clarence Valley representatives, which makes the emergency management of an incident like this run reasonably smoothly," he said.

EARLIER: FIRE and Rescue crews are working to contain a large chemical spill at South Grafton's water treatment plant.

It is believed about 10,000 cubic litres of ammonia has leaked from a cylinder at the Rushforth Rd property overnight.

NSW Fire and Rescue HAZMAT controller Paul Danvers said that while the majority of the hazardous substance had been caught in a bunded area below, some of the ammonia had escaped to surrounding rural land.

"We are in the process of neutralising the spill and cleaning up now," he said.

"We neutralise it by bringing the ph level down, and we're using citric acid to do that."

Several NSW Fire and Rescue crews are on scene.