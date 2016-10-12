23°
BREAKING: Emergency services rush to plane crash

Tim Howard
| 12th Oct 2016 2:31 PM

UPDATE, 3PM: Authorities have cordoned off the area of a light aircraft accident to a suspected fuel leak.

Police, ambulance, fire and SES crews all attended the scene, with an ambulance vehicle departing at low speed a short time ago.

It is understood the accident occurred about 400m from Southampton Road, near South Grafton Aerodrome.

EARLIER: Emergency services rushed to a plane crash at South Grafton Aerodrome soon after 2pm this afternoon.

A Grafton Police spokesperson confirmed police were attending the scene of a light aircraft accident.

"A plane has crashed at South Grafton Aerodrome shortly after takeoff," the spokesperson said.

"A couple of people have been injured and are being treated by ambulance."

More to come

Bill North
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  editors picks, plane crash, south grafton, south grafton aerodrome

