29°
News

VIDEO: Confirmed fatal crash on highway near Maclean

Bill North
Clair Morton
and | 16th Nov 2016 6:54 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE, 8.40AM: Police media have confirmed a person has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Maclean.

No gender or age has been released.

The crash happened about 6.15am this morning.

>> WITNESS: An accident waiting to happen

UPDATE, 7.15AM: Highway traffic controllers are currently allowing motorists through following a serious accident adjacent to Ferry Park near Maclean.

However, motorists can continue to expect heavy traffic conditions and significant delays.

We understand it is a serious accident and have reporters on the scene.

A serious accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean on Wednesday morning, 16th November, 2016.
A serious accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean on Wednesday morning, 16th November, 2016. Jarrard Potter

EARLIER: The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions due to an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle near Maclean.

The accident was reported on Live Traffic NSW at 6.28am, advising both northbound and south motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route using the Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway.

Emergency services and the Roads and Maritime Services are attending.

 

LIve Traffic NSW reported an accident on the Pacific Highway near Cameron St, Maclean at 6.28am on Wednesday, 16th November, 2016.
LIve Traffic NSW reported an accident on the Pacific Highway near Cameron St, Maclean at 6.28am on Wednesday, 16th November, 2016. Bill North
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ferry park maclean motorcycle accident pacific highway truck accident

Chad Morgan is coming to the Muster

Chad Morgan is coming to the Muster

Hot on the heels of releasing a new album, Australian country music icon Chad Morgan will be one of the headliners for next year's Country Music Muster

Quarry would blast Aboriginal heritage, court told

Githabul elder Rob Williams arrested at Cedar Point in protest over a proposed basalt quarry on an allegedly significant cultural site.

Future of quarry under cloud amid claims it would destroy heritage

VIDEO: Confirmed fatal crash on highway near Maclean

A serious accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean on Wednesday morning, 16th November, 2016.

Motorists advised to use alternative routes

Council backs rare honour for sporting star

Wallaby Kane Douglas will have a rugby field in Yamba named in his honour.

Unanimous vote overturns August rejection of proposal

Local Partners

Grafton CBD faces parking crisis

"It doesn't seem fair that when you're contributing to the local economy and working you can get fined like this."

Strong contingent qualify for nationals

A couple of the delighted Grafton Physical Culture Club members Tanika Crispin, who finished fourth in 11yrs section and Josie Bindon, who took out the the 11yrs.

Six Grafton Physical Culture juniors to contest Australian titles

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Fundraising trivia night in honour of Jodie Spears

Jodie Spears

Community to come out in force to support family

Chad Morgan is coming to the Muster

Chad Morgan is coming to the Muster

Hot on the heels of releasing a new album, Australian country music icon Chad Morgan will be one of the headliners for next year's Country Music Muster

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. With three separate...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $415,000 neg.

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

. Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 6 $200000-$300000

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE SECURE NOW PRIOR TO CHRISTMAS!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 Auction

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

REDUCED!!! FURTHER OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE VALUE

2208 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 2 0 3 $215000

This unique and diverse 347 acre property is located 20 minutes from Grafton and offers so much more than initially meets the eye. The country is primarily...

CONTEMPORARY MODERN LIVING

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

A home filled with absolute luxury from the rich wooden floorboards to the ducted air conditioning installed in the ceiling. The flowing layout of this home is...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!