VIDEO: Confirmed fatal crash on highway near Maclean

UPDATE, 8.40AM: Police media have confirmed a person has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Maclean.

No gender or age has been released.

The crash happened about 6.15am this morning.

UPDATE, 7.15AM: Highway traffic controllers are currently allowing motorists through following a serious accident adjacent to Ferry Park near Maclean.

However, motorists can continue to expect heavy traffic conditions and significant delays.

We understand it is a serious accident and have reporters on the scene.

A serious accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean on Wednesday morning, 16th November, 2016. Jarrard Potter

EARLIER: The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions due to an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle near Maclean.

The accident was reported on Live Traffic NSW at 6.28am, advising both northbound and south motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route using the Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway.

Emergency services and the Roads and Maritime Services are attending.