Man charged with murder over son's stabbing death

UPDATE 9.45am: POLICE have confirmed that the two men involved in a fatal stabbing were father and son.

Inspector Brad Walpole said the deceased 29-year-old was the son of the 61-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

The 61-year-old man will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Insp Walpole also confirmed there were three children, two girls and a boy all aged between four and 11-years-old, in the home at the time but they did not witness the incident.

He also said the Department of Family and Community Services visited the property on Sunday morning.

It is unknown whether the children, who Insp Walpole confirmed were not the biological children of the 29-year-old deceased, are in the care of FACS.

A friend of the 29-year-old told national media he was "a bit of a wild young fella" who was "definitely a loyal friend without a question of a doubt".

The young man had reportedly only been living at the Lismore home for a couple of month before last night's incident.

UPDATE 8:20am: FIVE Barrow lane properties remain taped off and guarded by police as a crime scene inside a North Lismore home is processed by forensic services.

Residents of the quiet leafy street are disturbed over the stabbing of a 29-year-old man late Saturday night.

A neighbour who did not wish to be named said an altercation could be heard from the home last night.

NSW Ambulance confirmed two children were conveyed to Lismore Hospital for their welfare.

"I though it was sad seeing the kids being carried out," the resident said.

An image taken at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Lismore. Alina Rylko

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/