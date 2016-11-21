32°
Man charged with murder over son's stabbing death

Alina Rylko
| 20th Nov 2016 4:56 AM Updated: 21st Nov 2016 9:46 AM

UPDATE 9.45am: POLICE have confirmed that the two men involved in a fatal stabbing were father and son.

Inspector Brad Walpole said the deceased 29-year-old was the son of the 61-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

The 61-year-old man will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Insp Walpole also confirmed there were three children, two girls and a boy all aged between four and 11-years-old,  in the home at the time but they did not witness the incident.

He also said the Department of Family and Community Services visited the property on Sunday morning.

It is unknown whether the children, who Insp Walpole confirmed were not the biological children of the 29-year-old deceased, are in the care of FACS.

 

UPDATE MONDAY 6.25am: NATIONAL media are reporting that the two men involved in a stabbing at Lismore on Saturday night were father and son.

A 61-year-old man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of a 29-year-old man, believed to be his son.

A friend of the 29-year-old told national media he was "a bit of a wild young fella" who was "definitely a loyal friend without a question of a doubt".

The young man had reportedly only been living at the Lismore home for a couple of month before last night's incident.

 

UPDATE 10:30am: A MAN will appear in court today after he was charged with murder following the death of a man at Lismore overnight.

About 10.45pm (Saturday 19 November 2016), police and emergency services were called to a home in Barrow Lane, following reports of a stabbing.

At the location, officers located a deceased 29-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Police Station.

A crime scene was established at the home and was examined by specialist forensic officers.

Detectives from Richmond Local Area Command and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad are investigating the incident.

The two men were known to each other.

The man was this morning charged by detectives with murder.

He has been refused bail and will appear at Lismore Bail Court ton Sunday morning.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

UPDATE 8:20am: FIVE Barrow lane properties remain taped off and guarded by police as a crime scene inside a North Lismore home is processed by forensic services.

Residents of the quiet leafy street are disturbed over the stabbing of a 29-year-old man late Saturday night.

A neighbour who did not wish to be named said an altercation could be heard from the home last night.

NSW Ambulance confirmed two children were conveyed to Lismore Hospital for their welfare.

"I though it was sad seeing the kids being carried out," the resident said.

An image taken at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Lismore.
An image taken at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Lismore. Alina Rylko

 

SUNDAY 4:49am:

A MAN has been arrested following a death at Lismore overnight.

About 10.45pm Saturday police and emergency services were called to a home in Barrow Lane, following reports of a stabbing.

At the location, officers located a deceased 29-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established at the home and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

The two men were known to each other.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ 

