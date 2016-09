THE Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions between Glen Innes and Grafton due to a truck accident on the Gibraltar Range.

The Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions between the Mann River near Jackadgery and Glen Innes. Bill North

Traffic is being diverted via Armidale Road, Waterfall Way and Guyra Road. This diversion is suitable for all vehicles except B-Doubles over 19 metres.

Motorists are advised to use the diversion and allow additional travel time.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

More to come.