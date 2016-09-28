Breaking news: Max Walker dies aged 68

Former Australian Test cricketer Max Walker has died aged 68.

Walker made his Test debut in 1972, after playing both cricket and Australian rules football while studying, and played 38 Tests for Australia and 70 first-class games for Victoria.

He took a total of 138 wickets, and his unusual bowling action earned him the nickname "Tangles”.

He had earlier played 93 matches in six years with the Melbourne Football Club, but chose cricket as his career path.

After retiring from cricket in 1982, Walker became a commentator, TV presenter and author.

He had stints with the ABC, 3AK and 2UE radio commentary teams and after a short stay with Channel Seven he went on to become a household name with Channel Nine.

He was part of the commentary team, alongside the likes of Richie Benaud, Ian Chappell, Tony Greig and Bill Lawrie between 1986 and 1991 which was later parodied by satirist Billy Birmingham in The Twelfth Man series.

Walker also fronted the nightly news sports bulletin alongside host Brian Naylor.

He then went on to hose Nine's The Sunday Footy Show from 1993 until 1998, Nine's Wide World of Sports program until it ended in 1999.

After his TV career ended, Walker had a successful career as an author, releasing 14 books, including, The Wit of Walker, How to Kiss a Crocodile and How to Puzzle a Python.