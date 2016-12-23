Single vehicle rollover near Grafton

TWO people were hospitalised after a car left the road and flipped on Earle St, Junction Hill this morning.

SES and NSW Fire and Rescue crews examine the wreckage of a car that flipped when it left the road in Junction Hill today. Jarrard Potter

At 11am the car lost control on the dirt section of the road, hit a ditch and flipped, landing on its roof.Coffs/Clarence duty officer Chief Inspector Allison said while one person was trapped, they were able to get out of the vehicle by the time paramedics and police arrived. Both occupants of the car were taken to Grafton Base Hospital, one with suspected head injuries but were discharged later that day.

