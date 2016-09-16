Nine new councillors face big challenge

Re-elected councillors Jim Simmons (left) and Andrew Baker welcome new councillor Debrah Novak on board.

UPDATE 1PM: The future of the special rates variation (SRV) will be front of mind for the nine people elected to the Clarence Valley Council.

Five of the nine successful candidates and two unsuccessful ones turned up at the electorate office in the Grafton Clarence Valley Council rooms at 11am for the announcement of the new council.

Mayor Richie Williamson, Andrew Baker, Debrah Novak, Jim Simmons and Arthur Lysaught were there to here their names read out.

The other four elected are Peter Ellem, Karen Toms, Jason Kingsley and Greg Clancy.

Trevor Ellem and Marty Wells were at the final count to follow their candidacy to the bitter end and congratulated the successful candidates.

Mr Baker was the only candidate to openly declare he will run for mayor.

The current Mayor, Mr Williamson, said he would consider the issue over the next few days

He said he was pleased with the result of the election, saying the people had elected nine good people to represent them.

The majority of successful councillors were not in favour of the SRV, on which the former council pinned its hopes of reaching the State Government's Fit for the Future benchmarks.

AT 11am today the Electoral Commission NSW announced the official results of the 2016 Clarence Valley Council election.

The successful candidates, in order of election are:

Richie Williamson

Andrew Baker

Karen Toms

Peter Ellem

Jason Kingsley

Debrah Novak

Jim Simmons

Arthur Lysaught

Greg Clancy

The result means council will welcome three new faces Debrah Novak, Peter Ellem and Greg Clancy.

Previous Margaret McKenna and Sue Hughes were unsuccessful in gaining re-election while deputy mayor Craig Howe did not stand for re-election.