Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

ONE of the Clarence Valley's oldest operational bridges will undergo a restoration program in 2017.

The NSW Government is funding plans to restore the Briner Bridge, near Tucabia to improve the longevity and safety of the 108-year-old bridge.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said to help develop the restoration plans, the community is invited to attend information sessions and provide feedback.

"The current proposal includes improving the bridge's structural capacity, replacing the bridge deck and rehabilitating the bridge for elevation to the State Heritage Register,” the spokesperson said.

"To help rebuild the bridge quicker and more safely, Roads and Maritime is proposing to close the bridge for up to four months, from late next year, during the second stage of construction.

"This option would provide a number of benefits, including making it safer for workers and the travelling public as well as saving time and money.

"Even without the full bridge closure, the project team would still need to close the bridge intermittently, for hours and days at a time, and the work would take significantly longer.

"While we acknowledge the full bridge closure would inconvenience the community, it would limit the duration of ongoing impacts and provide consistent travel times.”

RMS will hold community drop-in sessions to give the community an opportunity to learn about the project, ask questions and provide feedback.

They will be held at the Tucabia Community Hall on Clarence St on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11 from 3-7pm both days.

"Roads and Maritime will work with the local community including schools, bus companies and emergency services to address any issues with the proposal,” the spokesperson said.

"Work to upgrade the bridge is expected to start mid next year and will take around a year to complete.”

Later this year the community will also be asked to provide feedback on the project's review of environmental factors when it goes on public display.

For more information about the project, or to register your interest in the project contact the project team on 131 782 or grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au, or visit the project website at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/briner bridge.