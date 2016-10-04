27°
News

Bridge could be closed for four months

4th Oct 2016 3:00 PM
The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.
The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of the Clarence Valley's oldest operational bridges will undergo a restoration program in 2017.

The NSW Government is funding plans to restore the Briner Bridge, near Tucabia to improve the longevity and safety of the 108-year-old bridge.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said to help develop the restoration plans, the community is invited to attend information sessions and provide feedback.

"The current proposal includes improving the bridge's structural capacity, replacing the bridge deck and rehabilitating the bridge for elevation to the State Heritage Register,” the spokesperson said.

"To help rebuild the bridge quicker and more safely, Roads and Maritime is proposing to close the bridge for up to four months, from late next year, during the second stage of construction.

"This option would provide a number of benefits, including making it safer for workers and the travelling public as well as saving time and money.

"Even without the full bridge closure, the project team would still need to close the bridge intermittently, for hours and days at a time, and the work would take significantly longer.

"While we acknowledge the full bridge closure would inconvenience the community, it would limit the duration of ongoing impacts and provide consistent travel times.”

RMS will hold community drop-in sessions to give the community an opportunity to learn about the project, ask questions and provide feedback.

They will be held at the Tucabia Community Hall on Clarence St on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11 from 3-7pm both days.

"Roads and Maritime will work with the local community including schools, bus companies and emergency services to address any issues with the proposal,” the spokesperson said.

"Work to upgrade the bridge is expected to start mid next year and will take around a year to complete.”

Later this year the community will also be asked to provide feedback on the project's review of environmental factors when it goes on public display.

For more information about the project, or to register your interest in the project contact the project team on 131 782 or grafton.regional.office@rms.nsw.gov.au, or visit the project website at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/briner bridge.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Naked man in handcuffs at arrest house

Naked man in handcuffs at arrest house

UPDATE: Neighbours say a naked man in handcuffs was just one of the recent sights at a house in South Grafton where two men were arrested this morning.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

Crowdfunding makes debut EP Pozible for Tullara

Clarence Valley singer/songwriter Tullara Connors is planning to release her debut EP but needs your help.

Tullara looks to fans and friends to help make her next move

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

Local Partners

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

CAMPING grounds remain closed as fire crews look to consolidate and deepen containment lines

Record entries give it a goanna pull

The heavy weight and overall champion Liam Hackett with his trophy after competing in the annual Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli sports grounds on Sunday 2nd October, 2016.

Wooli puts on a show for unique annual event

Supporting the station who supports others

Kayla Pearson at TLC100.3FM.

Show your appreciation for TLC FM 100.3 this Saturday

Latest deals and offers

Crowdfunding makes debut EP Pozible for Tullara

Crowdfunding makes debut EP Pozible for Tullara

UPDATE, OCTOBER 4: THERE are still 27 hours to go on Tullara Connors Pozible campaign, but the Grafton musician isn't worried at all.

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

REDISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF CLASSIC CHARACTER

21 Coldstream Terrace, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 3 NOW $369,000

On Offer is this nicely renovated 3 bedroom plus colonial style home with exceptional street appeal and radiating traditional charm. Lounge area is comfortable...

One Of A Kind Riverfront

38 Palm Terrace, Yamba 2464

House 5 4 3 $3,200,000

Very rarely does an opportunity like this present itself. Your very own 3554sqm paradise with deep riverfrontage to the Clarence River. Positioned on the...

NEW PRICE!

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 Fastrak

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

Peace And Quiet

15A Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $405,000

If you're looking for a low maintenance easy care home with a peaceful setting but still want the convenience of living in town and being only minutes away from...

SELLING BELOW COST - A WORKING FARM WITH PRIVACY AND A VALLEY VISTA

140 Coalmine Road, Nymboida 2460

House 2 1 9 $370,000

IF we were in the US, we'd be calling it the little house on the prairie. Set on 100 acres of picturesque Nymboida valley, this gorgeous property has much to offer...

EXCLUSIVE ESTATE LIVING

25 Timbs Place, Clarenza 2460

House 5 2 4 $549,000

Very few houses in the Clarence Valley enjoy such privileged positioning perched on a hill overlooking beautiful green paddocks with Grafton in the near distance.

Commando&#39;

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $385,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

PERFECT SIZE and IMMACULATELY PRESENTED

9 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 2 $305,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED SENIOR OWNER ! This immaculately presented three bedroom brick and tile home is set on a level 920 m2 block in the peaceful village setting of...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.