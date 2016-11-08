Bridge to be closed for four weeks

Some of the damage caused to the bridge over the Nymboida River near Bostobrick last week.

A TIMBER bridge over the Nymboida River near Bostobrick is expected to be closed to traffic for at least four weeks after being damaged by fire last week.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said the council's bridge team inspected the bridge last Friday and found a substantial portion of its structure needed replacement.

"Repair work will start this week, and this early start has only been possible because of support from the Bellingen Shire Council," he said.

"The Bellingen council offered materials it had on hand and, coupled with the Clarence Valley Council's materials, we estimate we will have most of the required materials to complete the repairs."

The bridge is on the boundary of the Clarence and Bellingen councils.

Mr Anderson said the Clarence Valley Council was very appreciative of the support it had received from its neighbour council.