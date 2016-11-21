32°
News

Bright future on the cards for Prince Street

Caitlan Charles | 21st Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Office Choice has recently opened in Prince Street.
Office Choice has recently opened in Prince Street. Caitlan Charles

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE future of Prince Street has been up for debate for a long time, with a perception among many in the community that the main street's popularity with business owners is dwindling.

In August, The Daily Examiner counted nine empty shops up for rent in the block from Fitzroy St to Pound St, and not not a lot has changed since.

 

While two new businesses have moved into the street, while Big River Pizza has moved to a new shop in the King Street Mall.

Noel Smith from Low Pressure Surf said there are a lot of factors that make it difficult for business to survive in Prince Street.

"The price of rent and I think quite a few land lords are out of touch with what's happening in the economy," Mr Smith Said.

"Rent is going up, electricity is going up, the cost of stock is going up, wages aren't going up but people are going on to casual and losing work.

"There is a flow on effect into the community."

But it's not just the cost of running a business that is causing the issues.

"There is the impact of online shopping, you do have to throw some of this back on to the general public," Mr Smith said.

"You've only got to talk to Australia post to find out what their figures are like."

Mr Smith added that unlike Grafton Mall and Grafton Shoppingworld, there is no one actively trying to bring new businesses into Prince Street.

"We have to rely on the initiative of the landlord or the real estate agent."

"The chamber of commerce are trying to develop a climate that is more inviting for interdependent business."

But Mr Smith said this is a positive time of year for people in retail with people often opting to shop locally for Christmas presents.

"If we didn't have a Christmas period, we wouldn't have the retail industry of this country," he said.

"Christmas accounts for probably a quarter of my turnover for a year in one month.

"It's heartening to hear people saying they've started or nearly finished their Christmas shopping."

Mr Smith is also positive about the towns long term outlook as a whole with the new bridge and jail bringing new businesses to the area.

"I can see the future being a lot brighter."

New president of the chamber of commerce Katie Kelemec said the chamber were sitting down this week to talk about what they would focus on for the year.

"I can't confirm what our primary focus will be, but I'll put it to the executive committee," she said.

"We see shops come and go, we want to entice shops to stay, and it's our focus to being people to town and keep them.

Ms Kelemec added that one way the community can help the situation is to join the chamber of commerce.

"The people that own those places that aren't filled should get involved, if there are any barriers to getting them in to see if we can help.

"Joining your local chamber is one way you can do that, that's the way we can assist you as best you can."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Bright future on the cards for Prince Street

Bright future on the cards for Prince Street

Outlook for Prince Street is positive with the new bridge and jail on the horizon.

Batsmen take advantage of perfect conditions

Brothers batsman Jake Kroehnert during the CRCA match between Westlawn and Brothers at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday.

Kroehnert and Firth score big as Brothers notch 340

Hodge holds all the aces in Christmas Cup win

Gold Coast apprentice Jed Hodge storms home on Toby Edmonds-trained mare Flaming Aces to win the Christmas Cup (1200m) at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Apprentice gets job done in maiden win for future father-in-law

Why special tax breaks for seniors should go

Cuts to seniors' tax breaks could save us all $1 billion

Local Partners

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Auxiliary's $5K parting gift for community bus

Helen Hearnshaw and Chris Lynch from the Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary presented a cheque for over $5000 to the Grafton Community Bus president Peter Dougherty

Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary folds

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

Mexican metal outfit Kallidad ready to rock Yamba

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Pacific Hotel to pump up the volume this Sunday afternoon

California crew cruise into town

SOUL SOUNDS: Catch Southern Californian outfit Allenworth at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Allensworth play Yamba this weekend

New director has clear focus

New director has clear focus

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium welcomes a new face and wealth of experience to its team with the appointment of its new director, Adam Wills

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

Angourie Living on Three levels

5 8 BAY STREET, Angourie 2464

Apartment 4 2 1 $729,000

Close to the ocean with views from this three storey townhouse. Built for the family with three bedrooms plus loft bedroom and two bathrooms. The large outdoor...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

2 FLATS RETURNING $310 PER WEEK IN TOTAL

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!