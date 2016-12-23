27°
BRING HOME EMMA: Community supports family in their search

Bill North
| 22nd Dec 2016 10:06 AM
It is believed missing Grafton teenager could be in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.
It is believed missing Grafton teenager could be in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

UPDATE, 1pm: There is still no confirmed sighting of Grafton teenager Emma Powell as her family and friends scour the North Coast for the missing 16-year-old. 

The teenager's mother Shannon Powell updated the community on the search and thanked everyone for their support during the tough times the family is experiencing. 

"(There are) still no confirmed sightings," she said this morning.

"Thank you for all the community support, love and kind messages. We are so grateful for your support.

"Please continue to share and get information to your friends and family, especially those who live outside of the Clarence Valley."

It is believed she could be travelling in a Land Rover Defender with NSW registration of CYE 34A and in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

EARLIER: FAMILY and friends of missing Grafton teenager Emma Powell continue to hold their breath as fears for her welfare continue to mount almost 72 hours since she was first reported missing.

The search continues today, with police investigating public information about possible sightings in Northern NSW.

On Wednesday, Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid told the public "we need as many eyes as we can get".

The community has responded on a large scale, with the Daily Examiner article appealling for public assistance now shared more than 1000 times, while a Facebook page Missing - Emma Powell has been created to help send the message to "bring home Emma".  

Grafton teenager Emma Powell has been missing since Monday, 19th December, 2016.
Grafton teenager Emma Powell has been missing since Monday, 19th December, 2016.

  A post on the page this morning reports "Em's family will be spending today searching the northern NSW area for any sign of Em".

"If you are in northern NSW, please keep an eye out for Emma Powell," another post reads.

"Travelling in this distinctive white Land Rover Defender in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

"Her family and friends just want to know that she's safe, and for her to come home."  

The image posted by missing teenager Emma Powell's mother of the family's white Land Rover Defender, which it is believed she may be travelling in.
The image posted by missing teenager Emma Powell's mother of the family's white Land Rover Defender, which it is believed she may be travelling in.

The 16-year-old is believed to have left her home between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Monday and may be travelling in a Land Rover Defender with NSW registration of CYE 34A.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Inspector Jo Reid said any information from the public about possible sightings was being followed up as soon as it came in.

"We are chasing down leads wherever we get them, with information coming via CrimeStoppers, direct calls to the station and social media," Insp Reid said.

"As every day passes it gets more and more of a worry... we need as many eyes as we can get. Hopefully we can find her soon."

Anyone with information is asked to phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Grafton police on 6642 0222.    

MISSING: Grafton girl Emma Powell has been missing since she left her home yesterday between 9.30am-12.30pm.
MISSING: Grafton girl Emma Powell has been missing since she left her home yesterday between 9.30am-12.30pm.
Topics:  emma powell grafton missing girl missing teenager police public assistance search

