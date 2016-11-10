Bringing the laughs to town with Bush to Beach comedy festival

THAT'S FUNNY: Bob Walker is holding comedy gigs in Tucabia on November 19 and Yamba on November 20.

COMEDY is coming to the Clarence Valley with Bob Walker's Bush to Beach comedy festival.

Mr Walker has roped in international performer Mick Neven, who has performed for the Australian troops, to headline the shows and up-and-comer Aaron Pratt who Mr Walker describes as "the best new thing in Brisbane" to entertain the Valley.

Mr Walker's love of comedy began when he started driving his son to open mic nights in Brisbane.

Now, the Tucabia local is described at one of Australia's most well travelled open mic comics.

"I travel twice a week to the Gold Coast and to Byron Bay, I average about 800km a week sometimes," he said.

"But I enjoy it, it's what I do for fun."

Already retired when he started in comedy, Mr Walker found a way to stay occupied.

"I just wanted to do something with my life," she said.

"I didn't want to be just another pensioner so I kept going because I wanted to be good at it.

"I don't need to make money, I just like to make people laugh."

For most of his life, Mr Walker worked as a railway ganger and a master potter, but the late switch to comedy hasn't stopped him from taking it head on.

"I've never ever called myself a comedian, I've always been an open mic-er," he said.

"When I do something I go out to do it properly.

"I just want to be known as good at what I do."

Mr Walker, who will be performing at the Clarence Valley's first comedy festival, said his comedy was very contemporary.

"I tie the old style story telling to the new style of comedy where I have to come out with a new line every three or four lines

and then a joke at the end," he said. "I like to flip the joke."

For the past year and a half, Mr Walker has been trying to get his comedy festival off the ground and bring a little more laughter to the Clarence Valley.

"The second thing I want to do is start an amateur comedy scene in the area," he said.

"Get some open mic-ers like me."

Performing alongside Nevan and Pratt will be open mic performer Ben Isaak.

"He's been doing it for about a year and a half, two years," Mr Walker said.

"I wanted to show what an open mic-er does, where you start in comedy."

The Bush to Beach comedy festival is on November 19 in Tucabia at Squatters Rest from 8pm and November 20 at the Yamba Bowling Club Baordwarlk Bar from 3pm

The comedy nights are for over 18s only and costs $15.

Don's Bush Kitchen will be open at Squatters Rest.