Brooms Head pines turn 100

EVERY holidays, thousands of holidaymakers make their pilgrimage to 'The Broom', camping and relaxing under the shade of the tall pines that line the foreshore.

But it wasn't always like this. A hundred years ago people from the Clarence Valley made the trek over the dunes, waiting for the low tide before visiting the coastal village.

It was then that Tyndale farmer Adam Albert planted 12 pine trees on the beach, one for each of his children.

Adam Albert with his wife Rachel (centre) and their twelve children. Adam Albert planted the 12 pine trees on the Brooms Head foreshore 100 years ago. Adam Hourigan

On November 12, his granddaughter Kaye Albert and Noreen Stone are planning to celebrate the centenary of the trees and their history.

"100 years ago, they brought everything out because there was nothing here, bringing the horse and cart over the dunes and down the beach," Kaye said.

"Every couple of weeks he'd bring the family out here and they'd water them out of the natural spring."

Ten of the original trees have stood the test of time and the family had secured permission to replant the missing trees.

"We've got the eldest (member of the family), who is 96, and the youngest at seven months and they'll plant the two trees," Kaye said.

"They are such an iconic part of the area we decided to organise an event to mark the occasion."

The day will start with a march at 10am from the Brooms Head bridge to the boat ramp, with pipes, clydesdale horses and timber boats part of the procession.

Organisers are eager to get the whole community involved.

"We're really keen to get local school kids involved in the day as well," Kaye said.

"We've also invited the Yaegl community to do a welcome to country and a smoking ceremony."

Kaye said a lot of people from the region had a real affinity for 'The Broom' and people would be travelling from Queensland and Victoria to celebrate their heritage.

"It's a day for people to come together, a reunion for friends and family," she said.

"It starts with our family and encompasses the whole community."

As well as the tree planting, there will also be a plaque unveiling and historical displays. For more information, phone Noreen Stone on 6646 7377.