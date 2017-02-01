Brooms Head walk track closed

A map of the new route to take for Yuragir Coastal Walk as the Brooms Head Back Beach stairs are under repair.

THE Department of Industry - Lands wishes to advise of the temporary closure of the walking track from Brooms Head to Back Beach between February 6-24.

The closure is for the purpose of construction of new beach stairs.

Walkers using the Yuraygir Coastal Walk are advised to use the alternative route which starts south of the current stairs and passes to the west of the village exiting at Hibiscus Avenue.

Adetailed map can be found on the Angourie to Brooms Head local alerts page on the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service website.

There are penalties in place for non-compliance with the closure.

For more information please contact 1800 886 235.