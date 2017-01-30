Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CRICKET: Brothers' speedster Mitch Kroehnert will be hoping to outpace a different attack tonight as the express bowler tackles the Clarence River Cricket Association relay at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

Kroehnert was a part of the successful Brothers' quintet that recorded a blazing 1.11:58 to take out the inaugural 5 x 110m relay crown in 2016 and has already called tonight's result finishing in identical fashion.

"It is going to happen, it has to happen," Kroehnert said about doing the double.

"We had trials the other day for the team. There are a few new recruitments compared to last year's side.

"There were definitely a few blokes who you could tell some had been putting in the practice during the Summer season but I haven't done too much sprints work lately."

The winning team will receive a $500 cheque that goes toward their club with a mystery finish time also up for grabs that will earn clubs a $100 prize.

This year the concept has slightly changed to include players having to don a mystery piece of equipment for the run which is expected to hamper their abilities and even out the field.

Kroehnert said the addition of the equipment would not hamper the Brothers line-up with the side focussed on winning.

"I think we all know what we have got to do," he said.

"Five ton is not bad money for the club I suppose, it is just a bit of fun and always good to win."