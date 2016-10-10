Brothers' veteran sets up for Summers of pain

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK: Brothers' wily veteran Mick Summers dominated the Tucabia-Copmanhurst attack with the bat, scoring 144 in his first match back in full-time cricket.

BROTHERS v TUCABIA: It was a case of age before beauty for the Brothers side as two of the oldest players in Premier League wound back the clock in their opening clash.

Local cricket veteran Mick Summers' return to full-time cricket for Brothers could not have come at a better time, with the wily batsman notching a valiant 144 in the face of a tidy Tucabia-Copmanhurst bowling attack.

Summers opened the batting for the Brethren and with the support of Billy Kerr, notched up a strong opening stand of 75.

After captain Jake Kroehnert and Jarrod Lynch both departed without troubling the scorers much, Summers' veteran instincts kicked in as the opener knuckled down to bat out the rest of the innings.

Young gun Mitch Kroehnert added a handy 25 runs before Summers' experienced comrade Troy McLaren walked out to the middle to provide the fireworks.

McLaren took the reins from his batting partner, notching a quick-fire 50 as the Brethren pushed their authority over the Tucabia attack.

"Mick batted the house down out there," Jake Kroehnert said.

"He gave a few chances to

them through the innings but

that is to be expected in the

first round of cricket.

"It wasn't the sort of pitch where you could just walk out there and take the bowling attack apart. Mick batted perfectly to the conditions and has set us up nicely to press for the win next weekend," he said.

Kroehnert was also quick to praise McLaren's efforts with the bat and said it was the "best form" he had seen from the veteran.

Missing strike paceman Brad Chard, Tucabia was forced to call upon part-time options including Dan Cootes and Andrew Buchanan to get through a mountain of work.

Cootes was the pick of the Tucabia attack, claiming four scalps at an impressive economy rate of 2.5 runs per over.

Under sunny skies and looking down at a crisp, green top, Kroehnert knew it was a toss he wanted to win.

"Bob (McKenzie, Tucabia captain) has a pretty bad record at winning tosses so I was pretty confident walking out there,"

he said

"It was definitely a wicket we wanted to bat on. I think the only guy in our side who thought bowling was a better option was Andy Kinnane but that's just because he saw plenty of turn off the green.

"But I am sure there will be plenty there for our bowlers when we get back out there next week."

When the match resumes next weekend Tucabia will bat at Ellem Oval, chasing 324 runs for victory.