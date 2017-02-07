34°
Brown sticky mess on beach mystifies fisherman

Tim Howard
| 7th Feb 2017 6:32 PM
A SOUTH Grafton angler is mystified about a brown, sticky substance in the water and on the beach at Ilaroo, near Wooli.

Daniel Martin visited the popular fishing destination today to try his luck along the beach, but the brown substance made it difficult.

"It was really sticky and stuck to the fishing line,” he said.

"It was everywhere in the water and washed up on the beach.”

Mr Martin, who is a regular beach angler, said he had not seen this substance before.

"It might be an algal bloom or maybe coral spawn has washed down in the current.

"There was a strange, fishy smell on the beach I have not experienced before.”

He said there was no dead fish along the beach, but he only saw a few fish in what is normally a plentiful area.

"I'd be interested to find out what it was,” he said. "Maybe someone out there knows what it is.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
