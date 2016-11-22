29°
Building on a solid base

Adam Hourigan | 22nd Nov 2016 12:58 PM
(front l-r) Lawrence School captains Taliera Harrison-Turner and Harrison Lee in front of foundation Lawrence Historical Society members (back l-r) Brein Bancroft, Eulie Allan, Vois Bancroft, Esther Smith and Terry Harrison get ready to lay a t ime capsule in he foundations of the Lawrence Historical Society's new building.
(front l-r) Lawrence School captains Taliera Harrison-Turner and Harrison Lee in front of foundation Lawrence Historical Society members (back l-r) Brein Bancroft, Eulie Allan, Vois Bancroft, Esther Smith and Terry Harrison get ready to lay a t ime capsule in he foundations of the Lawrence Historical Society's new building.

THE story of the new building at the Lawrence Museum may only be a short one in the life of the Lawrence Historical Society, but they are making sure the future generations know all about it.

On the eve of pouring the foundations for their new building, which has been in planning since January, the society yesterday buried a time capsule to mark the occasion.

"We've got the story of the new shed, all the documents including the DA, and a certificate of construction as well as the minutes from the AGM where it was first discussed,” vice-president of the society Roz Jones said.

"We've also got photos of the transformation of the original museum, as well as pictures of the old Sportsman Creek Bridge, local brochures, a photograph of the local school and today's edition of the paper.”

Some of the foundation members of the society, as well as the school captains of Lawrence Public School were on hand for the burial, and Roz said the laying of the foundation would be the catalyst for the rest of the building.

"Everything is ready to go up once the foundation is set - the frames are there ready to go,” she said.

"While we have to bring concreters in to do the foundation, the rest is all done by volunteer labour, and there is four or five guy who will do all the work so we don't really have a time frame for it to be finished.”

The plans for the new space at the rear of the current museum kicked off in January with a crowd funding campaign, and Roz said the community had really supported the project.

"We've had community groups raising money for us, Maclean Lions gave us a grant for $15,000, Koppers Logs donated $7,000 worth of poles and Blanchards delivered them for us,” she said.

"Essential Energy even gave us the poles from the old Sports Man Creek bridge, and they've still got the 1966 blackbutt marks - so there's a bit of history there.”

The new building will be used to expand the exhibition space for the society, storing large items that need to be in waterproof and dustproof areas, as well as freeing up space in the original museum.

The museum is open on Tuesday from 9am-1pm, and weekends from 1-4pm.

