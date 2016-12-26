Building starts at Watts Lane compound

CONSTRUCTION of the site compound which will be used to build the new Harwood Bridge began last week, with work on the bridge to begin early next year.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said a summary of response to community feedback has been released for the Watts Ln site compound, which will be used to build the bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood.

"Community feedback was invited in mid-September for the compound, precast facility and on and off ramp closure at Harwood and has been considered in assessing the suitability of the site at Watts Lane," the spokesperson said.

"Notifications have been sent to the community to provide a summary of the key comments raised and how their feedback was considered by the project team.

"Community feedback included comments on the location of the site, noise, traffic and contamination. Local residents also provided feedback about flooding because of the new bridge and the site compound."

The Roads and Maritime spokesperson said flooding was a key consideration for the project team during the site's planning and assessment. In designing the site, Roads and Maritime Services and their contractor Pacifico focused on the layout and adjusted building and road levels to allow flood water to move around the compound.

"Additionally, they have ensured components with the potential to create contamination or float away are built with a one in 20 immunity or can be pre-emptively moved in a flood," the spokesperson said.

"The feedback helps the Woolgoolga to Ballina project team minimise impacts as much as possible from the upgrade while delivering this important project.

"Roads and Maritime will continue to work with the community as two lanesare built in each direction between Woolgoolga and Ballina to complete the highway by 2020."