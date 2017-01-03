Bulldozer driver burnt in fire operation

A BULLDOZER operator is recovering after sustaining burns to his leg during a back burn operation at Blaxlands Creek.

According to a Rural Fire Service spokesman, the man was assisting with the RFS operation just after 6pm on Friday, near Armidale Rd, when his vehicle became incapacitated after running over a log.

At some point the vehicle caught fire, possibly due to a 'spot-over', and while trying to leave to retrieve a fire extinguisher the operator sustained minor burns to his right thigh.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution and was released after minor treatment.

The bulldozer, meanwhile, sustained significant damage despite attempts to exhaust the flames.

It is believed the bulldozer driver was contracted by the NSW Rural Fire Service to help establish containment lines, and it has been confirmed by a spokesman that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.