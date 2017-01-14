41°
Bumper holiday season buoys traders

Tim Howard
| 14th Jan 2017 6:13 AM
Yamba.
Yamba. Adam Hourigan

YAMBA'S business owners will head off on their annual post Christmas break in the best frame of mind they've been in for years.

"It's been as busy as I've seen it year in my memory," Yamba Chamber of Commerce secretary Bev Mansfield said.

"Even now it's still pumping, although it's a bit more comfortable now than it was around Christmas.

"We were looking to go out for lunch and we couldn't find a place where we could sit down to eat, it was that busy at times."

Ms Mansfield said a couple of good summer seasons had invigorated the economy after a series of wet years.

"Good years tend to build up," she said.

"People have a good time and they come back.

"Unfortunately it works the other way in a wet year, so it can take a while to recover."

Ms Mansfield said the traditional February break would be a welcome chance to put the feet up and think about what was to come for the rest of the year.

"Right now no one's had a chance to look to the future," she said. "The chamber hasn't held its first meeting of the year, which is scheduled for February 6."

It will be a fresh start for the group, which has elected a new leadership team of marriage celebrant Margot Scott as president and cinema owner Debbie McCredie as her deputy.

"We had some good initiatives for this summer, like the Christmas tree we put up to make the business district a bit more festive," Ms Mansfield said.

"It certainly worked well for us, except for a couple of nights when we had some problems with vandals.

"Generally it was really well received. Just about everyone who walked past stopped with their kids and had their photo taken, which is just the sort of thing we were looking for."

She said while the vandal attacks were unfortunate, they had their lighter moments.

"A little boy found a star which had been taken off their tree," Ms Mansfield said.

"He wanted to keep it, but his parents said, it didn't belong to him and he should take it back to its owners.

"When he brought it back we told him he could keep it and he was so pleased. He said he would take it straight home and put the star on his family's tree.

"It was good to see someone learned something positive from that whole business."

She said the chamber planned to take down the tree, but was looking for a place to keep it.

"We probably would be taking it down now, except we don't have a place to store it," she said.

"It can be taken apart for storage so we're just looking for a bit of space in someone's shed."

Anyone who can help can phone Ms Mansfield on 0499 588 137 or Graham Lees on 0408 297 030.

Topics:  business christmas yamba

