38°
News

Burning desire for the wheel of fire

Barbara Fahey | 31st Jan 2017 12:00 PM
CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree.
CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree. Barbara Fahey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FIRE in the bush is terrifying. A fire in a hearth is comforting. A tree called Wheel of Fire is something else - just beautiful.

The Firewheel Tree (Stenocarpus sinuatus) is spectacular when in flower and that time is now.

This tree is highly valued for its bright red flowers which resemble the spokes of a wheel before they are fully opened.

They are conspicuous amidst the dark green, bluntly pointed leaves of the tree, a species which can grow to 40 metres in the forest but less in cultivation.

The flowers are located at the ends of branches, in the forks of leaves or springing from the scars of fallen leaves.

The dark-brown, boat-shaped fruit ripens January to July.

The natural habitat of the Firewheel Tree is sub-tropical or warm temperate rainforest with a distribution range from the Nambucca River, NSW to the Daintree, Qld.

Locally it is found now at Dorrigo NP, Sherwood NR and Mount Coramba.

Firewheel Tree in Clarence St, Grafton.
Firewheel Tree in Clarence St, Grafton. Barbara Fahey

Around the streets of Grafton there are several of these trees. Try Bacon, Oliver, Bent, Norris, Dobie Streets, but the best I have found are those in Clarence St between the Bridge entry and the river.

On a walk around Grafton many, though not enough, beautiful Australian trees can be found.

They are considered to be amongst the wonders of the botanical world. Perhaps they are more valued overseas than here, where we are soon lost in the short-lived floral flamboyance of an exotic species from South America, the Jacaranda. Why do I find this strange?

References: A G Floyd, Rainforest Trees of Mainland South-eastern Australia. Street Trees of Grafton published by Clarence River Tourism.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Reckless few jeopardise our southern charm

Reckless few jeopardise our southern charm

Recent spate of crime is a setback this bustling little centre doesn't need. But we all can help: #takeawalkonthesouthside

Hot winds threaten to fan blaze

National Parks and Wildlife Service and NSW Rural Fire Service crews are working to contain a number of fires burning in the Yuraygir National Park area south of Brooms Head and to the east of Grafton. The fire is not currently threatening property.

Fire crews battle to contain western front of bushfire

Expect delays as roadworks step up on highway

Page MP Kevin Hogan at the Pacific Highway construction site at Woodburn.

Major changes to several locations in the Clarence Valley

Burning desire for the wheel of fire

CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree.

On a walk around Grafton these beautiful trees can be found.

Local Partners

Burning desire for the wheel of fire

A FIRE in the bush is terrifying. A fire in a hearth is comforting. A tree called Wheel of Fire is something else - just beautiful.

Tell them what you think about pests

Local Land Services are interested in people affected by pests on the land.

Survey to help with pests management

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Brothers' speedsters determined to go back-to-back

CHAMPIONS: Last year's winning Brothers' quintet including Mitch Kroehnert (second from left).

Kroehnert claims CRCA relay a done deal for Brothers.

Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

Gospel according to 90's hit-maker

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

WHOVIANS, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

L2-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of ... AUCTION

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

PRICE REDUCED - UNDER $500K

3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Immaculatly presented, 3 Tolga Place, Junction Hill is a high quality construction brick and tile home designed appropriately for the most functional use of its...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Peaceful Hillside Delight

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 88 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 88 - 810.1 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend "Columbus Estate" located at Townsend in the expanding area of Maclean offers residential and...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!