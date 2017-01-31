Burning desire for the wheel of fire

CONSPICUOUS: The impressive flowers and fruit of the Firewheel Tree.

A FIRE in the bush is terrifying. A fire in a hearth is comforting. A tree called Wheel of Fire is something else - just beautiful.

The Firewheel Tree (Stenocarpus sinuatus) is spectacular when in flower and that time is now.

This tree is highly valued for its bright red flowers which resemble the spokes of a wheel before they are fully opened.

They are conspicuous amidst the dark green, bluntly pointed leaves of the tree, a species which can grow to 40 metres in the forest but less in cultivation.

The flowers are located at the ends of branches, in the forks of leaves or springing from the scars of fallen leaves.

The dark-brown, boat-shaped fruit ripens January to July.

The natural habitat of the Firewheel Tree is sub-tropical or warm temperate rainforest with a distribution range from the Nambucca River, NSW to the Daintree, Qld.

Locally it is found now at Dorrigo NP, Sherwood NR and Mount Coramba.

Firewheel Tree in Clarence St, Grafton. Barbara Fahey

Around the streets of Grafton there are several of these trees. Try Bacon, Oliver, Bent, Norris, Dobie Streets, but the best I have found are those in Clarence St between the Bridge entry and the river.

On a walk around Grafton many, though not enough, beautiful Australian trees can be found.

They are considered to be amongst the wonders of the botanical world. Perhaps they are more valued overseas than here, where we are soon lost in the short-lived floral flamboyance of an exotic species from South America, the Jacaranda. Why do I find this strange?

References: A G Floyd, Rainforest Trees of Mainland South-eastern Australia. Street Trees of Grafton published by Clarence River Tourism.