Burning issue: Another cell fire at Grafton jail

EMERGENCY services responded to a fire at in the maximum security section of Grafton Correctional Centre in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood 71 inmates were evacuated and one inmate was taken to hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton responded to a call at 12.03am to the maximum security side of the jail in Hoof St.

"Prior to our arrival the prison officers extinguished the fire and evacuated all the inmates from that section of the jail," Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton captain Garry Reardon.

"Upon the arrival of the brigade there was a significant amount of smoke and we conducted atmospheric monitoring to make sure the air was safe to be breathing.

"The inmate in question suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns and the ambulance assessed him on site and was going to be taken to hospital.

"The cell will need to be refurbished, but the fire was contained in the cell."

Residents in the area have observed that there have been an influx of calls to the area and crews were called to a similar incident on July 21 earlier this year.

Grafton jail cell fire: A prison officer and at least three inmates are injured because of smoke inhalation after a fire in a prison cell at Grafton Jail on Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm.

Capt Reardon confirmed smoke alarms at the facility had triggered a significant number of minor fires and that this was the second significant fire in the maximum security section in the space of three months.

"There have been a lot of nuisance calls due to burnt cooking and inmate activity," Capt Reardon said.