Bush fire burns near Pacific Highway

A bush fire is burning near near Tabbimobile, just past Harwood, along the Pacific Highway.
The Rural Fire Service has the 1453 hectare fire under control.
Passing vehicles are being asked to slow down to 60kms.
A bush fire is burning near near Tabbimobile, just past Harwood, along the Pacific Highway.
The Rural Fire Service has the 1453 hectare fire under control.
Passing vehicles are being asked to slow down to 60kms.
Legislation for a 10c refund scheme for cans has hit NSW Parliament and is planned to come into effect in July 2017
RFS are responding to a fire burning near Tabbimobile on the Pacific Highway
RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.
JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...
If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...
Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...
You really must explore the quality and improvements of one of the finest offerings in the Gateway Village. Not only is this cottage light-filled and spacious it...
OWNER SAYS SELL! Owners have purchased elsewhere offering a fantastic opportunity to purchase a well-established family home set on a fully fenced 4,005sqm corner...
At Brolga Drive it's a relaxed rural family environment where peace and quiet reigns supreme. The considered estate layout ensures excellent building site for you...
This three bedroom home is across the road from the sports oval and within sight of the Bowling Club. The land is zoned commercial with rear access from Charles...
If there is one sure fire winning combination in real estate it is "style" and "position". This home has both these aspects in spades. What a fabulous blend of old...
The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...
When you pull up out the front of 51 Clarence Street, Maclean you will immediately recognise the quality of the build of the home, but the best part is waiting for...