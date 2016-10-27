Bushfire out of control north of Grafton

THE purple haze of the jacaranda trees around Grafton is mixing with smoke haze as an out-of-control bushfire burns north of the city.

Rural Fire Service and National Parks crews are fighting the blaze in the Fortis Creek National Park, after being alerted on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is in difficult to access areas with heavy ground fuels and has burnt out about 500 hectares. Firefighters have been backburning to control the blaze and a water bomber has been operating in the area.

Rural Fire Service district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said there would be a fair bit of smoke in the area in the next couple of days, particularly in the Pinnacles Rd area, and further east towards Dilkoon.

The fire will possibly spread onto private property.

Supt. Watts advised locals to keep track of bushfires at the RFS website or on the Fires Near Me app. He also asked people who see fire hazards to call 000 and if they see suspicious vehicles in these areas to make note of the details and inform authorities.