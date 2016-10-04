Bushfire warning for landholders

A bushfire at Ashby was one of multiple fires RFS crews responded to over the long weekend.

IT SEEMS the bushfire danger message isn't getting through to some landholders, with a number of bushfires over the weekend suspected to have been caused by burn offs that have escaped the control of landholders.

Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said since the start of the bushfire danger period at the beginning of September, landholders have been required to obtain permits and notify RFS and neighbours of any planned use of fire.

However there are still landholders ignoring the requirements, who could find themselves faced with warning letters or infringement notices.

"We haven't got around to the cause and origin of all of the fires yet, but most of them have been caused by landholders who haven't done the right thing and by burn offs that haven't gone to plan," Supt Watts said.

"People turn their back and next minute it's out of control.

"The RFS in the Clarence Valley have issued infringement notices in the past, and we will be doing that again.

"Warning letters have gone out, and we won't much around with another warning."

Supt Watts said as the weather warms up towards summer and the risk of bushfires increases, there needs to be increased awareness of the danger fire poses.

"It's all about attitude change, people's attitudes need to change," he said.

"People just need to be aware they need to obtain permits and monitor their fires, and if they see an unattended fire to alert 000."

Supt Watts said the fires over the weekend have been the first major call outs for Clarence Valley RFS, and included a house fire at Waterview Heights on Friday night where a two story home was gutted.

Firefighters were called to the residence in Friars Lane just before 6pm last night, but were unable to save the Queensland plantation-style brick and weatherboard home.

"By all accounts, the fire took hold very quickly and was unable to be extinguished by the property owner," Supt Watts said.

"The house was full involved on arrival and fire operations were applied to bring the situation under control."

The cause is being investigated, but it is believed the fire was sparked as a result of a resident using an angle grinder under the house.

Police said the man sustained minor burns removing a bird cage, but did not require further treatment.

The possibility of asbestos in the building has also been flagged by authorities.