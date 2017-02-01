Busy summer for air con techs to keep people cool

IF YOU haven't got air conditioning at your house yet, be prepared for a bit of a wait, with this summer's persistent heatwaves running air conditioning repairers and installers off their feet.

Grafton Air office manager Helen Finlayson said she hasn't seen anything like this in at least 10 years, with the workload of their technicians quadrupled during the hot weather.

"We are booked solid for quoting air conditions into March, let alone installing them," she said.

Ms Finlayson said this summer has been the summer that has broken many people who previously resisted installing air conditioning.

"The demand this year has been extraordinary, air conditioning units have been walking out the door every day," she said.

"We're quoting and installing as fast as possible, and people are just having to wait unfortunately."

With air conditioning technicians working hard to keep their customers cool, Ms Finlayson said it's a hot and exhausting job during this time of year.

"We worry about their hydration and they are really giving their all, they're all working long hours so people are just going to have to be patient," she said.

"It can be extremely hot working, especially if they're in the ceiling on a day like today or tomorrow, it can get so hot it's dangerous, so it's a tough and physically demanding job."

If you're having problems with your air conditioning, Ms Finlayson suggested following these tips to save yourself any unnecessary call-outs: