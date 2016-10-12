23°
Cafe life comes to Minnie Water

Caitlan Charles | 12th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
Lisa Mulvaney in the new cafe section of the Minnie Water store.
Lisa Mulvaney in the new cafe section of the Minnie Water store.

THE Mulvaney's fell in love with Minnie Water the moment they saw it, and the view of Minnie Water beach from the General Store only sealed the deal more.

Lisa Mulvaney said her and her husband David had been looking for a lifestyle chance after living in Brisbane for the past few years.

"We didn't want our children to be raised in the city, we wanted a balance between a good life and a good environment and found Minnie Water General Store for sale and we thought 'this is it, lets do it',” she said.

After buying the store, Mrs Mulvaney said she thought the store needed something to help draw the locals and visitors in for more than just the morning paper.

"We looked and said it's a beautiful spot, but it really deserves to have a beautiful place to walk into,” she said.

"It was a general store and you had to come because it was the only store in the village.

"We wanted people to come here because it was a lovely place to come and enjoy and hopefully we've changed that.”

Since the Mulvaney's took over the store in February, they have opened up the space and created a bright, open cafe with big windows and views of the ocean.

Along with a new cafe, Ms Mulvaney has added a new menu.

"We all love fish and chips by the beach but you also sometimes want some nice food, so that balance of offering more options,” she said.

"We've got the sit down breakfast menu now, that's what to me breakfast by the beach (should be).”

Ms Mulvaney said the locals had been very supportive of the changes.

"The locals tried to support the shop, but there is only so much you can do to support the shop, but we've offered more things that the locals definitely love,” she said.

"We're getting a lot more (locals) coming and sitting down and having a coffee, it's lovely.”

With the October school holidays rapping up, Ms Mulvaney said the new cafe had been a great success.

"We've employed a lot of locals, so for a lot of us it was our first time in a school holiday and I think we did quite well,” she said.

The changes had been a welcome surprise to Minnie Water's regular visitors.

"Nine out of 10 people come back to Minnie, they've all god a connection... we will never own this shop, the locals and the holiday makers who come, they own the shop,” Ms Mulvaney said.

"Everyone who came in, the feedback was really good, they'd say 'oh, wow this is fantastic, I'd never have thought of doing it this way'.”

