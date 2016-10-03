24°
Cake decorator expands business to fulfil dream

Caitlan Charles | 3rd Oct 2016 3:01 PM
ALLI'S CAKES: Alli Ward puts the finishing touches on a wedding cake in her newly opened Alli's cakes.
ALLI'S CAKES: Alli Ward puts the finishing touches on a wedding cake in her newly opened Alli's cakes.

ALLI Ward wanted to show her three boys that no matter what your struggles are, you can achieve your dreams.

That is what drove Ms Ward to expand her business, Alli's Cakes, from her kitchen to the fully renovated and decorated shop in her garage on Blanche Pde.

"When I started doing it and I found that I really enjoyed it a lot, it's really quite relaxing, I'm good at it,” she said.

"When I finally get my shop open... well it's going to mean the world to me.”

Ms Ward has renovated a room in her house into a commercial kitchen and her garage into a shop.

"I've been planning it for seven months. I was worried about taking the step, but I thought 'I've got nothing to lose',” she said.

While the shop is in its final stages of completion, Ms Ward is busy making cakes and looking after her three kids.

"I've got two-year-old twins and a three-year-old, that's why I wanted to do it at home because I get the best of both worlds,” she said.

Ms Ward has been decorating cakes for 10 years as a hobby and for the past year, she has been selling her cakes online.

"I get all different types of requests, some are challenging and some are not so challenging,” she said.

"There has been a my skull cake was my favourite so far, that's been my best cake.

"It probably took me nearly a week, by the time I made all the decorations and put it all together.”

Ms Ward said she does her best to charge reasonable prices.

"If I know the person and I know that they don't do very well financially, I kind of make it a bit cheaper for them,” she said.

"But if just a normal two-layer cake and a topper and butter cream is $50, and that's kind of where my prices start.”

Topics:  alli's cakes, cake decorating, wedding cakes

