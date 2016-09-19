26°
News

Call for business interest for new jail

Jarrard Potter
| 19th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
The land that is destined to house the new jail at Lavadia in the Pillar Vallley.
The land that is destined to house the new jail at Lavadia in the Pillar Vallley. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH the short-list for the construction of the new Grafton jail finalised, local contractors and suppliers are being requested to register their interest in becoming involved in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new facility.

GEO Consortium, Greater Futures Partnership and Northern Pathways are the three consortia who make up the short-listed proponents who are now in the Request for Proposal stage for the 1700 bed facility on a 195 hectare site at Lavadia.

While Infrastructure NSW isn't expected to appoint the successful consortium until midway through next year, all three consortia are calling for registrations of interest for sub-contractors and suppliers.

Grafton Chamber of Commerce executive member Mark Butler said at a recent chamber meeting all three short-listed consortia made a presentation on their plans were they to win the tender.

"One of the strong points that we've pushed has been local industry participation at both a construction level and after the jail opens, and how businesses and industry could best interact with to supply the jail," Mr Butler said.

"There was a very positive vibe at the meeting, and it gave people the opportunity to find out who each of the consortia are and what their plans are for local industry participation."

Mr Butler said the Clarence Valley economy will not only receive direct benefits from local businesses being involved in the construction of the new facility, but will also get indirect benefits over the long term.

"Businesses may not be directly involved in the supply directly to the jail, but there will be a definite flow on factor back through local businesses and industry," he said.

"Obviously there's both positive and negative aspects and there's always a bit of skepticism about major operations like this, but on the whole there is a very positive feeling about this process and the project coming into the area.

"It really means exciting times over the next short period of three to five years and there's the long term factor. There'll be a real positive from the huge injection of capital that the business community will have to embrace and move forward with after the initial high period of the construction phase.

"I think the important thing is to no let the opportunity slip by in the short term and take advantage of the opportunities now to build upon it for the long term."

For further information on the expressions of interest, contact the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton correctional centre, infrastructure nsw, lan, new grafton jail

Call for business interest for new jail

Call for business interest for new jail

With three construction consortia short-listed for the new Grafton jail project, local businesses are being asked to register their interest.

Tickets walking out for working class boy

Narelle Lacelles of Grafton was one of the first ones at the doors of the Saraton to pick up tickets for Jimmy Barnes' show in December.

Tickets going quick for Jimmy's concert

FOOTBALL: Courageous Bears roar to 2nd Division win

MIDFIELD DUEL: Majos Thunder's Bryce Jones puts pressure on Yuraygir United's Bill North during the NCF 2nd Division grand final.

Yuraygir Utd FC stage comeback to win first season in higher tier

Your chance to be part of our travel guide

No Caption

We want your photos to help showcase the Clarence Valley

Local Partners

Theresa's unique work on show at Iluka Emporium

Drawing inspiration from the environment around her, Edwina Theresa Brooke's work is on exhibition at the Iluka Emporium

Your chance to be part of our travel guide

No Caption

We want your photos to help showcase the Clarence Valley

Veterans get call to rods for annual memorial day

HAPPY TIMES: Veterans were out on last year's inaugural trip.

Yamba deep sea fishing trip free for returned servicemen

Latest deals and offers

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

LADY Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton performs ‘Jolene’ like never before

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton continues to astound the world with her abilities

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Don't go full creep on Sophia Bush

Californian Bungalow

34 Through Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Let's get straight down to business If you are a lover of charm and a little tantalised by original features such as pressed metal ceilings, ornate fireplaces and...

Time to pounce!

9 Rolfe Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $189,000

With a strong enquiry for an asking price of $260pw rent, this little investment property close to South Grafton High School has been an investment gem for our...

HIGH AND DRY

275 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This home occupies its flood free position on a large residential block. Currently occupied by what an investor would call the "Perfect Tenant" paying $300.00 per...

PRICE SHAVED - OUR VENDOR&#39;S ARE SERIOUS - CALL TODAY

2a Clear Water Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $439,000

Located in one of Grafton's most sought-after areas just metres from the Clarence River, this huge modern home boasts rural views and river breezes. Just a glance...

BE BIDDING READY

249 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

WITH MARKET FEEDBACK BETWEEN $230K - $240K OUR VENDOR WOULD BE ENTHUSED TO ENTERTAIN BIDDING AT THIS LEVEL. This modern cottage-style home in its leafy private...

What&#39;s it worth?

8 Ellen Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 Fastrak

In a quiet no-through street overlooking farmland, 100% flood free with a private aspect, 8 Ellen Street is a potential packed proposition where improvements can...

Price Reduced - &#39;We need it gone!&#39;

59 CLARENCE STREET, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 $299,000

Over the past 12 months our seller has poured his blood, sweat and tears into this fine beauty. Drenched with history and beaming with an honors list of period...

LAST BLOCK - LAST CHANCE!

Lot 7 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $132900

The last block remaining out of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lot represents a new era of...

Be the First to Inspect

13 Argyle Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 3 2 $ 325,000

When purchasing a home for your family several boxes usually need to be ticked before you take the time to inspect. Location, privacy, comfort and value for money...

Affordable Water Views

2/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $375,000...

Positioned in a quiet and conveniently located complex and enjoying uninterrupted views of Kolora Lake, this low set unit is perfect for those looking for the...

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park