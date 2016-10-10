32°
News

Call for change to Clarence facility

Clair Morton
| 10th Oct 2016 6:52 AM Updated: 11th Oct 2016 6:52 AM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EAST Coast lows, flooding, mini-tornadoes - the Clarence Valley has seen them all in recent years, and so has the Bureau of Meteorology radar.

But weather enthusiast Antonio Parancin feels radar coverage of these local events could be better, and is pushing a petition to upgrade Grafton's facilities.

The 25-year-old, who runs the popular Facebook weather page North Coast Storm Chasers, said that as one of the most storm-prone areas on the east coast, the region would benefit greatly from a high-resolution Doppler radar similar to those installed in large cities like Brisbane.

"The Grafton radar right now is your standard type of radar provided by the Bureau Of Meteorology," Mr Parancin said.

"It does a good job but sometimes it can very much underestimate what a storm contains," he said. "With some of the most severe storms coming through this area you'd think they'd have one of the best radars."

Mr Parancin said a high-definition radar could look at storms in more detail, and better detect how powerful a storm was.

It would also update every six minutes, as opposed to every 10 minutes, and allow users to zoom in to a 64km radius.

"There will be the ability to observe wind speeds in thunderstorms which will help to determine how severe the storm is," Mr Parancin said.

"I decided to take a step forward because I thought may as well give it a shot - you don't know until you try," he said.

His change.org petition has just over 250 signatures, but a Facebook page on the same issue has garnered more than 1000 members.

"I think people get excited about the weather because it can always do something different that people might not be aware of , and no one storm is ever the same," he said.

Mr Parancin said he hoped this enthusiasm would translate to support from the community.

"It will take a long time to get there but I'm hoping to approach (the relevant authorities) with 10-20,000 signatures," he said.

"We are moving forward with weather technology in other areas, so we should also move forward here."

To sign the petition, go to the Petition to Upgrade the Grafton Radar Facebook group.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley, radar, storm chasers

Ban for racing going to the dogs?

Ban for racing going to the dogs?

Federal Nationals show support for state colleagues over their opposition to the ban on greyhound racing.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Brothers' veteran sets up for Summers of pain

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK: Brothers' wily veteran Mick Summers dominated the Tucabia-Copmanhurst attack with the bat, scoring 144 in his first match back in full-time cricket.

Summers cashes in and McLaren plays cameo as Brothers bring up 300.

Call for change to Clarence facility

Storm chaser wants better weather radar

Local Partners

The Ageing Ravers dance the day away to get fit

Are you sick of going to the gym? The Ageing Ravers might be the answer for you.

The undead take over Grafton for mental health

Zombies Kathryn and Evalyn Collins, Bawn and Charlie Burke, Benjamyn Collins and Mackenzie Seehan lead the Zombie Walk

Zombies take over Grafton's main street for mental health

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

WILL and Karlie win for their stylish hallway, laundry and powder room in a week where two teams failed to finish.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

SOLID 7.5% RETURN ON INVESTMENT

5 Think Road, Townsend 2463

1 2 $425,000

HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! We have the pleasure in offering the freehold sale of this quality built 30m x 15m ( 450 m2 )building set on a level 1,500 m2 block in the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION IN TOWN

22 Woodford Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction

PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED OWNER ! This comfortable older style three bedroom home is set on a flood free 550 m2 corner block in a prime position in...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

ABSORB THE RURAL ATMOSPHERE

3 Stringybark Court, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $350,000

This home defines low maintenance living. Relativity young in age, brick and two out door terraces both landscaped with no grass apart from your font yard. Spend...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

Ideal for the Growing Family

12 Gosford Close, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 $ 365,000

This two storey brick and tile home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac street in the highly sought after Westlawn area. The home has three spacious bedrooms...

Californian Bungalow

34 Through Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Let's get straight down to business If you are a lover of charm and a little tantalised by original features such as pressed metal ceilings, ornate fireplaces and...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.