Call for change to Clarence facility

EAST Coast lows, flooding, mini-tornadoes - the Clarence Valley has seen them all in recent years, and so has the Bureau of Meteorology radar.

But weather enthusiast Antonio Parancin feels radar coverage of these local events could be better, and is pushing a petition to upgrade Grafton's facilities.

The 25-year-old, who runs the popular Facebook weather page North Coast Storm Chasers, said that as one of the most storm-prone areas on the east coast, the region would benefit greatly from a high-resolution Doppler radar similar to those installed in large cities like Brisbane.

"The Grafton radar right now is your standard type of radar provided by the Bureau Of Meteorology," Mr Parancin said.

"It does a good job but sometimes it can very much underestimate what a storm contains," he said. "With some of the most severe storms coming through this area you'd think they'd have one of the best radars."

Mr Parancin said a high-definition radar could look at storms in more detail, and better detect how powerful a storm was.

It would also update every six minutes, as opposed to every 10 minutes, and allow users to zoom in to a 64km radius.

"There will be the ability to observe wind speeds in thunderstorms which will help to determine how severe the storm is," Mr Parancin said.

"I decided to take a step forward because I thought may as well give it a shot - you don't know until you try," he said.

His change.org petition has just over 250 signatures, but a Facebook page on the same issue has garnered more than 1000 members.

"I think people get excited about the weather because it can always do something different that people might not be aware of , and no one storm is ever the same," he said.

Mr Parancin said he hoped this enthusiasm would translate to support from the community.

"It will take a long time to get there but I'm hoping to approach (the relevant authorities) with 10-20,000 signatures," he said.

"We are moving forward with weather technology in other areas, so we should also move forward here."

To sign the petition, go to the Petition to Upgrade the Grafton Radar Facebook group.