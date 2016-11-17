Calypso set for $8.75 million facelift

BIG CHANGES: The latest plan for improvements to the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park.

PLANS for a multi-million dollar revamp of the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park will go on public display during the summer holiday period.

If the dramatic facelift wins approval with locals, holiday-makers and traditional owners, the park will undergo dramatic changes over a number of years.

The estimated cost of the revamp is $8.75 million.

The works planned are significantly different to a 2014 concept plan, and include:

A reduced area for the village green but essentially still linking the town CBD through the park to the river for the full width of the Yamba Street road reserve.

Removal of two-storey cabins to be replaced with single-storey three-bedroom cabins.

Loss of camping sites.

New camp kitchens and amenities.

A revised layout for the manager's precinct and adjusted entry point.

Demolition of existing two-storey accommodation block.

A traffic management plan to address traffic issues along Harbour Street.

An integrated recreation precinct in the western area - a new pool/splashpad proposed.

Improved road access to sites in western precinct.

Because of the extensive changes to the previous plan, Councillor Peter Ellem encouraged the council to have a new period of public exhibition.

"This is an iconic and important tourist facility,” he said.

The plans will also be presented to the Yaegl native title owners and the Crown Lands division of the Department of Industry.

Cr Karen Toms asked Director Works and Civil, Troy Anderson, how the work would be funded.

Mr Anderson said options included looking at the way the park was operated, increasing revenue and through loan borrowings.

Meanwhile, a $7.91 million revamp of the Brooms Head Caravan Park will also go on public display.

The changes include improved amenities, revised road layout, relocated manager's residence, new cabins and the phasing out over time of traditional camping.

The council also voted on Tuesday to rename its five Clarence Coast Holiday Parks. They will be known as Brooms Head Holiday Park; Calypso Yamba Holiday Park; Iluka Riverside Holiday Park; Minnie Water Holiday Park, and; Wooli Holiday Park.