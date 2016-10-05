26°
Campgrounds remain closed due to fire

5th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
SMOKE: The bush fire at Station Creek Road has been contained.
SMOKE: The bush fire at Station Creek Road has been contained.

CAMPERS have been forced to move south of the Barcoongere State Forest bushfire, which led to the evacuation of surrounding campgrounds on the weekend.

Smoke continues to be seen from the fire at Station Creek Road, and National Parks and Wildlife Service have advised the Station Creek and Pebbly Beach campgrounds will remain closed for now.

Some holidaymakers have travelled 40 minutes south to Red Rock, where manager of Red Rock Holiday Parks Geoff Wruck said the park hosted a family that was evacuated from one of the affected campgrounds from Saturday until Monday.

Mr Wruck said he was lucky to find space for the family with the park full to 85% capacity.

Corinidi Beach Holiday Park was fully booked over the long weekend with no vacancies available to take in evacuated campers.

Mr Wruck said Red Rock has experienced a very smoky few days as the blaze continues to burn in the north. Dry conditions forecast for the coming days threaten spark sporadic burning throughout the national park, NSW Forestry says. Forestry Corporation NSW operations manager Tom Newby said crews would be monitoring the area in coming weeks.

He said while October is usually one of the driest months of the year, the fire is relatively large compared to previous bushfires in the area. Efforts are continuing to keep the blaze under containment with Forestry NSW and NPWS crews on the ground.

Grafton Daily Examiner
