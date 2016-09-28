Can people power deliver Kmart to the Clarence Valley?

Shoppers leave a Kmart store in Sydney on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. Wesfarmers total sales for the quarter were up 11.6 per cent to $2.5 billion compared to the same period last year. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

AN overwhelming majority of Clarence Valley residents want a Kmart. So why doesn't the retail giant simply set up shop?

In a Facebook call out this week, we asked readers which retailer they'd like to see open in the Clarence Valley.

From a total of 127 comments there was a range of responses, including several each for Boost Juice, Bakers Delight, Priceline, Yogurtland and JB Hi-Fi.

But 77 - or more than 50% of all respondents - want Kmart.

It's not the first time our readers have expressed their strong desire for the retail giant to come to the region. Kmart general manager of property Ben Smith previously told The Daily Examiner the company was always looking for possible locations, would inform the community with a formal announcement if anything was confirmed.

But while the lack of a Kmart on the horizon is testing the patience of many eager Clarence Valley shoppers, the persistent pleas of the masses are wearing thin for some.

"If everything struggling, why Kmart?" queried Helen Blackburn. "We have shops, and it's not far to drive if you are desperate for Kmart.

"Why not support the shops we have left. Otherwise it will be a ghost town and no tourism."

Mark Napier Harris gave an ironic thumbs up to the Kmart suggestion, adding "so more small businesses struggle to compete with big business and end up closing their doors".

"Not Kmart," said Toni Hawkins, while Rick Murray chimed in with "how sadly predictable". Murray was also prepared to dream big with his tongue in cheek suggestion for upmarket London department store Harrods.

In July, when it was revealed Rivers were planning to open a store in Grafton, we ran a poll asking readers which store they would like to see come to the Clarence Valley, with Kmart stealing 60% of the vote.

Reader poll What store would you like to see come to the Clarence Valley? This poll ended on 27 August 2016. Krispy Kreme - 6% Boost Juice - 2% Hogs Breath Cafe - 8% Oporto - 0% JB Hi-Fi - 20% Kmart - 60% Other (tell us in comments below) - 2% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

The discount department store giant currently perates 191 stores in Australia and 18 in New Zealand.