Can you guess the most popular baby names in NSW?

8th Jan 2017 1:00 PM
Here's a breakdown on the most popular baby names in NSW over the past 12-months.
Here's a breakdown on the most popular baby names in NSW over the past 12-months.

OLIVER is the most popular baby boy's name in NSW for the third year in a row, while Olivia returns to first place to round out this perfect pair.  

The NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages today released the Top 10 baby names for 2016, which shows the latest trends across the state.  

"Traditional names, popular 100 years ago, are back in fashion. However, names come and go in cycles between generations," said Alana Sheil, Acting Registrar of NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages.  

"Thirty years ago it was Joshua and Jessica, and their parents could have been Michael and Michelle.  

"These days you're more likely to be a Charlotte or Jack."  

New entries in the Top 10 NSW baby names are Lachlan and Leo, which edged out Isaac and Jacob.  

Girl's names returning to the Top 10 are Isabella and Ruby holding back Sophia and Zoe from the short list.  

"When you look to the meaning of names, Oliver and Olivia are often linked to peace," Ms Sheil said.  

"Whether you go with popular name trends or opt for something unique, remember your child will likely carry their name for life so it's important to choose wisely."

   

THE LIST OF MOST POPULAR BABY NAMES

NSW Births Registry in 2016 

Girls 

Olivia - 543 

Charlotte - 505 

Amelia - 429

Chloe - 383 

Ava - 381

Mia - 370 

Emily - 338 

Isabella - 304 

Ruby - 303 

Grace - 279

 

Topics:  baby names birth deaths and marriages nsw

