25°
News

Candice dances her way to top of the class, and isn't looking back.

Adam Hourigan
| 14th Nov 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 16th Nov 2016 4:00 AM
Grafton High student Candice Ingram has been nominated for the "Callback" show in Sydney where the best HSC dance performances are showcased. She studied the HSC subject via correspondence.
Grafton High student Candice Ingram has been nominated for the "Callback" show in Sydney where the best HSC dance performances are showcased. She studied the HSC subject via correspondence. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Candice Ingram was 14 years old, she admits she was totally in love with dance, often spending five days a week at the Studio One Dance Academy with her teachers.

But when she started experiencing back pain, the diagnosis put a stop to her dancing dream.

Diagnosed with scoliosis, by the time she underwent surgery in January 2014, she had more than 60 degree curvature in her spine.

Fast-forward to now, and the Grafton High student has completed her HSC studies, and her major dance work has been recognised as one of the best in the state, being nominated for the annual "Callback" dance showcase performance in Sydney.

And while Candice says she is stronger than she's ever been now, at the time of the surgery it was a distant dream.

"I had to have two rods down my back, and there's half a dozen screws in there to correct the curvature," she says.

"I spent eight days in hospital rehab, I had to relearn to walk, and had to learn to cope with all of it because I was used to having a displaced spine - it was a horrible period."

For three months after the surgery, Candice wasn't allowed to put pressure on her back, with friends helping her carry her school bag, no sport, and definitely no dancing, although that didn't stop the idea.

"After six months I was allowed to come back to dancing, but I was so in love with dancing I'd come to lessons for the previous three months and just watch," she says.

"I just didn't want to miss out, and I'm a visual learner so I was able to pick up what they were doing."

She began dancing again six months after the surgery, still not able to jump until a full twelve months after the back surgery, which Candice says lead to a lot of frustration.

"I was always mentally ready to go back, but I was restricted physically, and Miss Gail (dance teacher Gail Harding) was always great at managing it, always asking 'Are you sure you can do this?" she says.

Given the all clear, Candice faced another hurdle in her HSC dance journey, being the only student at Grafton High wanting to study the subject.

After first trying to study the subject through the South Grafton High School class, she ended up studying through Southern Cross Distance Education and began working with teacher Belinda Toth on the subject, who says that Candice's journey and work ethic through her studies make her a deserving nominee for higher honours.

"Candice has been the model student," she says. "She was absolutely amazing and took on ever critique that I could give her."

Candice's major work, a contemporary piece that Miss Toth choreographed was called "Insomnia" and was based on showing the effects of having insomnia over your normal daily routine, something which Miss Toth said Candice showed brilliantly.

"Her interpretation was absolutely amazing - she took it on and really made it her own," she says.

"She really personalised it and it was pretty amazing - I'm so ecstatic she has been nominated for it."

Candice says the nomination for her major work has made all the work worth the effort.

"I feel like it's part of a major journey and it's kind of coming to an end and it's really going out with a bang," she says.

"I've just always loved being on stage and performing, and although dance isn't going to be my chosen career, no matter what I do in moving, away going to uni, there's a part of me that'll always be a dancer."

And looking back on her journey, Candice says it's the support she's had that have helped her through.

"Along the way you've got family and friends, and my teachers, Miss Toth, Miss Mills at the school and Miss Gail and her teachers have been awesome to me and I can't thank them enough," she said.

"I have to pay respect to mum, she really went in depth and supported me," she says. "She was really worried at the time and really went in depth, talking to other patients and finding out lots of information that really supported me... especially because at the time of the operation I would swing from 'I don't want to do this' to 'Hurry up and do it.'"

"Now I'm pain free... and I couldn't be more thankful for it."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police car tyres allegedly deflated by drink driver

Police car tyres allegedly deflated by drink driver

"IT SHOWS a level of stupidity that we rarely see but highlights the problems we have in trying to deal with people affected by alcohol."

Investigation into chemical spill under way

About 10,000 cubic litres of ammonia spilled onto South Grafton site

Backpacker hostel left shaken after frightening rampage

Yamba YHA Backpackers Beach Resort.

Alleged intruder smashed windows, broke screens

Candice dances her way to top of the class, and isn't looking back.

Grafton High student Candice Ingram has been nominated for the "Callback" show in Sydney where the best HSC dance performances are showcased. She studied the HSC subject via correspondence.

A long journey to HSC dance exam for Candice.

Local Partners

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

A COMMUNITY toad bust will attempt to eradicate the pest species after it recently invaded Maclean for the first time.

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

President of the Port of Yamba Historical Society Marea Buist has been added to the \"hidden treasures\" honour roll this year.

There's a high price on the value of Marea Buist's historical work

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

MARION Cotillard has defended Brad Pitt as "a good man" after he was recently cleared of child abuse allegations.

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

Bieber's New Years gig to cost fans up to 40K per VIP ticket

Justin Bieber fans will have to pay up to $40,000 for a VIP ticket

First look at Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in a scene from National Geographic's mini-series Genius.

AUSSIE actor currently filming Genius for National Geographic.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B hasn't taken Geri Horner's pregnancy well at all

Sir Roger Moore: Aidan Turner would be a 'very good' Bond

Sir Roger Moore thinks Aidan Turner would be "very good" as Bond

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

Keep It Simple

1 Cox Street, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $365,000

Perfect for those looking to downsize or invest, this immaculately presented home is sized just right for those who want to keep life simple. Enjoying a sought...

PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE TOWN BLOCK

18 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

Residential Land OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in ... $105,000

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE ! This 2,500 m2 home site is located in a private natural setting in the Highland Ridge estate. The block is gently undulating, cleared...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 285,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

NEATLY PRESENTED FARM HOUSE ON 2 ACRES

236 Watts Lane, Harwood 2465

3 1 2 $369,000

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This very neatly presented three bedroom farm house is set on a landscaped 8,397 m2 ( over 2 acre ) block in a...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Few and Far Between

14 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Enjoying a 670m2 block and a location that not only has you within 5 minutes walk from the local shopping and medical centres, but also taking in a reserve outlook...

Great Corner Block-On south hill.

1 William Street South Grafton, Elland 2460

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This 3 bedroom home is set on a corner block. Close to South Grafton Infants, Primary and High schools One block from local gym and indoor swimming pool. Close to...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!