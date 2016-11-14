Cane toads to be on the hop in Maclean

CANE toads on Maclean hill are to be subjected to the combined forces of local residents and two Clarence Valley Landcare groups this Friday night in an attempt to eradicate this pest species from the local environment.

Clarence Valley Conservation in Action Landcare (CVCIA) has teamed up with Maclean Landcare to organise a community toad bust with participants meeting at Maclean lookout at 7.15pm to be briefed on the toading activity.

Toads were first reported on Maclean hill around the lookout and Pinnacles by the local community last summer and they have quickly spread down the hill into the higher parts of Wharf and Clarence Streets as well as the residential areas adjacent to Roderick Street (north of Clarence St) with odd toads being found even closer to River Street.

The CVCIA has seen the benefits of volunteer efforts in past seasons with lower numbers of toads being found on the Yamba Golf Course early this season however the CVCIA is keen to involve more volunteer toaders and remove as many toads as possible from the Lower Clarence before summer breeding gets into full swing.

The local knowledge and assistance of Maclean Landcare members and local residents combined with the toading experience of CVCIA volunteers is key to controlling toads in Maclean.

In addition to having fun and depleting the local cane toad population everyone who takes part in Friday's toad bust will take away a renewed appreciation of their local environment and how satisfying it is to help out our native animals every now and then.

For more information on Friday's bust contact Wendy Plater of Maclean Landcare on phone 0400517525 or Scott Lenton, CVCIA Toading Coordinator, on phone 0438430234.